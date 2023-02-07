ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nearly 10% of Floridians had health records hacked in 2022, HHS reports

By Sam Sachs
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZWZ9_0kfbzYHq00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The American Hospital Association maintains that cybersecurity risks are a major problem for health care organizations, mainly due to just how much information they have on file, a lot of which is “of high monetary and intelligence value” to cyber thieves and “nation-state actors.”

On Thursday night , Tallahassee Memorial Hospital’s online systems were put under siege and targeted for what appeared to be a ransomware attack, bringing the risks of hacked hospitals closer to home for Floridians.

FHSAA survey asks high school athletes: ‘Have you had a menstrual period?’

While the hospital’s IT security team shut down its network to quarantine the attack, and by doing so turned off all non-emergency procedures, it took three day s for the hospital, and its larger system, to resume normal operations.

Tallahassee Memorial is part of a larger network, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. The not-for-profit system has been in operation since 1948 and now serves 66 locations in North Florida, South Alabama, and South Georgia, across 21 counties.

The Feb. 3 IT security issue, as TMH is describing it, impacted IT systems, leading to the system diverting emergency services and canceling outpatient and non-surgical procedures until Monday. At the time, TMH still accepted Level 1 trauma patients. The company also got in contact with law enforcement in order to work on investigating the attempted intrusion.

Florida marijuana use, firearm debate grows hazy after federal court rulings

Still, TMH said operations remained impacted even as resumed operations expanded.

According to a Feb. 6 publication , surgical procedures are still limited and offices are using paper documentation for registration, admission, and filling prescriptions, advising patients to expect some delays. Some emergency services patients are still being diverted.

Part of the issue with the IT security attack is how much of a hospital’s system is connected to the internet, in what’s known as the Internet of Medical Things, or IoMT.

For some systems, if a hacker can get into a computer, they can get into everything, from patient records to billing information, to even controlling some medical equipment used for critical health services.

The National Institute of Health said remote patient monitoring, screening, and telehealth treatments have helped change the healthcare system to focus on “early diagnosis, prevention of spread, education and treatment and facilitate living in the new normal.” However, the integration creates its own challenges.

Biden to visit Tampa to talk Social Security, health care costs

“Mass adoption seems challenging due to factors like privacy and security of data, management of large amount of data, scalability and upgradation etc.,” NIH reported, adding later in the study that “several challenges and implications exist today that need to be addressed before mass adoption of IOMT for instance privacy and security of data, data management, scalability and upgradation, regulations, interoperability and cost efficacy.”

Data privacy and security remains a challenge due to the “huge volume of sensitive health data” for patients, as well as its integration in patient monitoring and system management, according to the NIH.

Wipro, a technology service and consulting company said that IoMT devices can range anywhere from defribrillators to patient monitors to even oxygen pumps and nebulizers. They said “implementing apt security measures is crucial” to ensure patient data safety.

However, researchers say security breaches can also lead to loss of life in the healthcare sector.

“As most IoT devices weren’t developed with security in mind, they are very vulnerable to security breaches. And you can imagine that such compromised security could lead to untold chaos and loss of lives, particularly in the healthcare sector,” according to Richard van Hooijdonk , a self-described futurist and technological implant proponent. “The proliferation of IoMT devices and their lack of security, combined with ubiquitous internet connectivity significantly expands the scope for attacks, making healthcare one of the most ‘popular’ targets for cybercriminals.”

US government proposes rule to save Americans $9B by reducing credit card late fees

Bringing us back to Tallahassee, a TMH spokeswoman said in part on Tuesday that their staff were working with “outside experts and state and federal agencies to investigate the cause of the event and safely restore all computer systems as quickly as possible.”

More broadly focused on Florida and the rest of the country, Jotform did an analysis of the United states, focused on ranking them by healthcare records hacks.

According to the analysis, made by compiling information from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , the U.S. Census Bureau, and a report on data security by IBM , Florida is among the 10 states most at risk for health information breaches.

Jotform reported that while record breaches are at times due to mismanagement by healthcare providers, the majority were “overwhelmingly” breaches from hacking incidents. 80% of record breaches in 2022 were from hacks.

Florida had the seventh highest amount of reported records affected, and highest estimated costs, of all 50 states due to hacking of medical and health records, according to the Jotform ranking.

Rank State Individual Records Affected Estimated Costs
1 Texas 4,957,050 $738.6 million
2 Wisconsin 4,498,306 $670.25 million
3 Pennsylvania 3,063,706 $456.49 million
4 Massachusetts 2,458,139 $366.26 million
5 Colorado 2,435,269 $362.86 million
6 New York 2,374,743 $353.84 million
7 Florida 2,254,815 $335.97 million
8 California 2,002,177 $298.32 million
9 Michigan 1,925,438 $286.89 million
10 Illinois 1,833,579 $273.2 million
(Source: Jotform)
Florida moves to rename Disney’s Reedy Creek; DeSantis to appoint board members

According to federal records, 1.8 million Floridians were impacted in 2022, including in parts of Tampa Bay.

Covered Entity State Entity Type Individuals Affected Breach Date Breach Type
Ravkoo FL Healthcare Provider 105,000 01/03/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
South Walton Fire District FL Healthcare Provider 25,331 11/15/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
OCEANVIEWS OPTICAL INC FL Healthcare Provider 2,000 11/03/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
Seredor Centers, Inc. FL Healthcare Provider 2,500 10/08/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
Landmark Management Services FL Healthcare Provider 501 09/15/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
Synergic Healthcare Solutions, LLC d/b/a Fast Track Urgent Care Center FL Healthcare Provider 258,411 07/12/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
First Step of Sarasota, Inc. FL Healthcare Provider 1,858 02/25/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
Jacksonville Spine Center, P.A. FL Healthcare Provider 38,000 02/10/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
North Broward Hospital District d/b/a Broward Health (“Broward Health”) FL Healthcare Provider 1,351,431 01/02/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
Foundcare, Inc. FL Healthcare Provider 14,194 12/16/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
Orlando Health FL Healthcare Provider 3,662 11/18/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
Phoenix Programs of Florida, Inc. FL Healthcare Provider 6,594 10/21/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
Bonita Springs Retirement Village, Inc. FL Healthcare Provider 554 09/19/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
Florida Springs Surgery Center FL Healthcare Provider 2,203 08/01/2022 Hacking/IT Incident
Total 1,812,239
(Source: U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
espnswfl.com

These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update

With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Gun Owners Are a Step Closer to Being Able To Carry Concealed Firearms Without a License

On February 7, Florida's House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, & Government Operations Subcommittee voted 10 votes to 5 to approve so-called constitutional carry of firearms in the Sunshine State. The vote, which followed party lines, means that bill HB543 is a step closer to becoming law, and by the summer of 2023 legally entitled gun owners (those of-age, without criminal convictions) could be allowed to carry a concealed gun without requiring a license.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

DOJ recovers additional classified document from Pence’s home

Federal investigators found one additional document with classified markings during a search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home on Friday. The Justice Department conducted a search of Pence’s home roughly three weeks after his attorney notified the National Archives that they had discovered about a dozen documents with classified markings there. The search […]
INDIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska

The U.S. military on Friday took down an object flying over Alaskan airspace days after shooting down a Chinese spy balloon along the South Carolina coast, the White House confirmed. John Kirby, a national security spokesperson for the White House, said the Defense Department was tracking a “high-altitude object” over Alaska at 40,000 feet that […]
ALASKA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

National builder chooses SWFL for new unit, its fourth in Florida

National homebuilder M/I Homes is expanding in Southwest Florida, with a new Fort Myers/Naples division. The office, according to a news release, will join existing Florida M/I Homes divisions in Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa. M/I Homes is based in Columbus, Ohio. “M/I Homes has seen continued growth and success in...
FORT MYERS, FL
WKRG News 5

Senator Fetterman discharged from hospital, no signs of stroke or seizure

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been released from the George Washington University Hospital after being admitted on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded. According to Fetterman’s Communications Director, Joe Calvello, Fetterman was discharged on Friday evening after multiple tests ruled out both a stroke and seizure. “John is looking forward to spending some time […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy