Immigrant Detention Center Operator Faces Fines, Lawsuit Over Working Conditions
In the fall of 2021, soon after arriving at the Golden State Annex, a private immigration detention center in the city of McFarland, Alejandro became a “housing porter.” For $1 a day, he and other detainees swept and mopped the dorm rooms, bathrooms and showers, emptied the trash and wiped down tables at the center, operated by the for-profit company Geo Group.
