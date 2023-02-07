ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

DeKalb Police release photo of suspect vehicle in catalytic converter thefts

By John Clark
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abomV_0kfbyq1100

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police are appealing to the public to help catch a catalytic converter thief.

According to police, on January 20th, catalytic converters were cut from vehicles in the Kishwaukee Hospital employee parking lot, the Kishwaukee Wellness Center lot, and the Kishwaukee Education Consortium lot.

Police said a black Dodge Charger with Wisconsin license ARL 6944 is the suspect vehicle in the crime. Police did not release an official suspect description, but said a black male subject has been associated with the vehicle in other jurisdictions where similar crimes have occurred.

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity is asked to contact the DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that creates a chemical reaction that turns harmful air pollutants into less-harmful substances before they’re expelled through the muffler.

Since 1975, all gasoline-powered vehicles in the United States are equipped with catalytic converters to comply with federal EPA regulations.

Anthony Alosio
4d ago

You have the description and license plate . What do you need the public's help for. Just asking

