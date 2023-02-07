ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Student at Lubbock-Cooper brought gun, ammunition to school, district said

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYxOn_0kfbyXRK00

LUBBOCK, Texas — A student at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School brought a gun and ammunition to the campus on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District.

LCISD said a teacher became aware of the ammunition around 2:25 p.m. After the teacher confiscated it, the school district said the student ran away from the building.

Lubbock family says the justice system ‘failed’ them after May’s sentencing

According to LCISD, police saw the student throw an object, later identified as an unloaded gun, while running from school property.

“LCMS and South Elementary both activated Alert protocol, meaning any students outside of the building were quickly brought inside and all exterior doors (including the main entrances) were locked in addition to all classroom doors,” the district said in a statement.

LCISD said bringing a gun or ammunition to school is a felony, and the district planned to pursue the “maximum penalty” against the student.

See below for more.

The following is a statement from Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

At approximately 2:25 p.m. this afternoon, a Lubbock-Cooper Middle School teacher became aware of a student who possessed ammunition. The teacher confiscated the ammunition and the student fled the building, running away from school property in sight of school staff. LCMS and South Elementary both activated Alert protocol, meaning any students outside of the building were quickly brought inside and all exterior doors (including the main entrances) were locked in addition to all classroom doors. Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police pursued the student and the student was taken into custody off of LCISD property within four minutes of the initial call to LCISD Police.

LCISD Police witnessed the student discard an object while running away from school property. The object was found to be an unloaded firearm.

Bringing a firearm or ammunition onto school property is a felony offense and the district will pursue the maximum penalty against this student.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Arrest made in Thursday deadly stabbing, according to Lubbock police

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested 53-year-old Reginald Fountain for the stabbing death of 43-year-old Mario Garza, Jr. on Thursday. According to LPD, Garza and Fountain had been “in a confrontation” at a vacant apartment. Then Fountain stabbed Garza. When officers were called to the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Catalytic convertors not as appealing to thefts, Lubbock Police say, thanks to new state law

LUBBOCK, Texas — A decline in catalytic convertor thefts over the last few months was likely related to a new state law that targets buyers, Lubbock Police Department said on Thursday. LPD saw a total of 385 reports of stolen catalytic convertors in 2022. “Catalytic converters attract thieves because they contain precious metals such as […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Stolen body camera video reveals Hollis Daniels’ next moves after fatal shooting of Officer East

LUBBOCK, Texas – More chilling details of the last moments of Texas Tech Police Department (TTPD) Officer Floyd East Jr.’s life were played out in a courtroom Thursday. Hollis Daniels III was sitting next to Officer East for 29 minutes before he made the decision to fire a semi-automatic pistol into the back of the officer’s head. Daniels then took off running with Officer East’s body camera. Officers ended up finding parts of the stolen body camera in different places. The Lubbock Police Department (LPD) and TTPD put the broken camera back together and eventually were able to recover the video that would reveal Daniels’ next moves.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Search for Downtown Lubbock killer continues, January shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department was still searching Wednesday for a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock that left 40-year-old David Perez dead on January 13. On January 17, LPD released a photo of the vehicle; a black four-door sedan. The day of the shooting,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Jailers testify at Hollis Daniels capital murder trial Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department homicide detective Thomas Bonds returned to the stand for the third time Friday morning when the defense asked him to provide an accurate timeline of events for Hollis Daniels III on October 9, 2017, starting from the overnight traffic stop all the way up to his booking at the Lubbock County Detention Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Give Kids A Smile event at Science Spectrum

Give Kids A Smile is a free dental event at Science SpectrumLUBBOCK, Texas— Give Kids A Smile Community Dental Event presented by the South plains District Dental Society is Saturday February 11. This is a free event at the science spectrum from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. No appointment needed, for more information: glasheendental@gmail.com. All […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy