Student at Lubbock-Cooper brought gun, ammunition to school, district said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A student at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School brought a gun and ammunition to the campus on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District.

LCISD said a teacher became aware of the ammunition around 2:25 p.m. After the teacher confiscated it, the school district said the student ran away from the building.

According to LCISD, police saw the student throw an object, later identified as an unloaded gun, while running from school property.

“LCMS and South Elementary both activated Alert protocol, meaning any students outside of the building were quickly brought inside and all exterior doors (including the main entrances) were locked in addition to all classroom doors,” the district said in a statement.

LCISD said bringing a gun or ammunition to school is a felony, and the district planned to pursue the “maximum penalty” against the student.

The following is a statement from Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

At approximately 2:25 p.m. this afternoon, a Lubbock-Cooper Middle School teacher became aware of a student who possessed ammunition. The teacher confiscated the ammunition and the student fled the building, running away from school property in sight of school staff. LCMS and South Elementary both activated Alert protocol, meaning any students outside of the building were quickly brought inside and all exterior doors (including the main entrances) were locked in addition to all classroom doors. Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police pursued the student and the student was taken into custody off of LCISD property within four minutes of the initial call to LCISD Police.

LCISD Police witnessed the student discard an object while running away from school property. The object was found to be an unloaded firearm.

Bringing a firearm or ammunition onto school property is a felony offense and the district will pursue the maximum penalty against this student.

