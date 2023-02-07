Lawmakers return to Frankfort with focus on Kentucky’s teacher shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentucky’s teacher shortage is back in focus in Frankfort. Lawmakers kicked off part two of the 2023 session with a deep discussion trying to understand the causes behind it, how severe the shortage is, and what solutions are possible.

As lawmakers try to get a better understanding of why so many teachers are leaving Kentucky classrooms, Education Commissioner Jason Glass revealed some concerning trends about how districts are being stretched to meet the needs they have right now, from growing emergency certifications to overfilled classrooms.

“At least in my estimation, it all comes down to these three things, pay, support, and respect,” Glass told lawmakers Tuesday.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

When it comes to teacher turnover, there are many not coming back to the classroom. The national average of those leaving is 15%-16% but last year, Kentucky reached 20%.

“Districts are having to be less choosy when it comes to selecting teacher candidates. Some superintendents told me they feel fortunate to get one applicant for positions,” Glass said.

Glass said this has led to a 200% rise since 2017 in emergency certifications, meaning there are more less-qualified teachers. He said low pay, growing demands on a smaller workforce, and growing politicization of the job are why so many teachers are leaving. Glass also pushed back against some lawmakers who argued the politics started in his office.

“The problems and challenges that people are dealing with in our schools relate to discipline issues, they relate to recovery from COVID, academic disruptions, they relate to lack of support at schools. The people who are making pronouns and transgender issues and woke issues a priority in our education are politicians,” Glass said.

Though not every lawmaker feels pay is the priority, some said it’s a lack of discipline and not feeling the support of the administration.

“I think it’s all of the above,” House Education Chair Rep. James Tipton (R-Taylorsville) told reporters.

Tipton is still piecing together legislation on the issue, he said Tuesday’s testimony will have an impact, but as for what should be done right now there were also some suggestions.

“If I had to say one thing today as a teacher, it would be to reduce my class size. Because I can’t manage 35, 38, 40 students and keep discipline problems down,” Fayette County schoolteacher Amanda Sewell said.

Kentucky’s Association of School Administrators is also calling for a full-scale study of Kentucky’s teacher shortage. They believe lawmakers can get a better understanding of the causes of the shortage with harder data such as performing exit interviews.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.