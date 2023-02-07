ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

wvtm13.com

Deadly shooting during money dispute at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are on the scene of a homicide in the city's western section Saturday evening. Officers crews were called to the Chevron Gas Station at 2161 Bessemer Road shortly after 6 p.m. Police say they found a man lying on the ground by the gas...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Pedestrian and driver killed in crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly accident that killed two people in Ensley early Wednesday morning. A car struck a utility pole and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Avenue I just before 4:30 a.m. The car flipped and landed upside down. The Jefferson County...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One person treated for injuries after chemical spill at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was injured during a chemical spill at a UAB building Thursday afternoon. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the incident at 800 19th Street South. The fire department said the injured person was being treated for minor burns to their foot. The fire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Thursday in Thorsby, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Thorsby Police Department said Kaitlin Larae Robinson was last seen around 3:00pm wearing green shorts, a black shirt, and white shoes.
THORSBY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
FORESTDALE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Suspect shoots himself after police chase ends in Ensley

The search for a Birmingham homicide suspect ended with a chase and crash in west Birmingham. Investigators saw Andrew Goldsmith IV inside a Marathon gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer Road. Goldsmith is wanted in connection to a January homicide that killed a pregnant woman and injured two children.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

17-year-old charged with attempted murder

A 17-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after a shooting Thursday night in Forestdale. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 1700 block of Republic Road just after 8:30 P.M. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a 34-year-old man who...
FORESTDALE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Shooting in parking lot of Fairfield store leaves 2 wounded

Gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Fairfield gas station Thursday night, wounding two people. The shots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. at the Citgo on Valley Road. Authorities said the shooting happened outside of the store near the gas pumps. Two adult males were wounded. Both men...
FAIRFIELD, AL

