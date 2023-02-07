Read full article on original website
44-year-old woman ID’d as pedestrian fatally struck in Birmingham crash that also killed driver
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when she was struck by a vehicle in Ensley in a crash that also left the driver dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Thursday identified the victim as Miraunda Michelle Williams. She was 44. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and...
wvtm13.com
Deadly shooting during money dispute at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are on the scene of a homicide in the city's western section Saturday evening. Officers crews were called to the Chevron Gas Station at 2161 Bessemer Road shortly after 6 p.m. Police say they found a man lying on the ground by the gas...
Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
wvtm13.com
Pedestrian and driver killed in crash in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly accident that killed two people in Ensley early Wednesday morning. A car struck a utility pole and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Avenue I just before 4:30 a.m. The car flipped and landed upside down. The Jefferson County...
ALEA: Two-vehicle crash occurs following a police pursuit in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. after Millbrook Police Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit. According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Alabama 14 near Interstate 65 in Elmore County. ALEA Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene, and the crash is under investigation. ALEA says […]
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
wbrc.com
Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
ABC 33/40 News
One person treated for injuries after chemical spill at UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was injured during a chemical spill at a UAB building Thursday afternoon. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the incident at 800 19th Street South. The fire department said the injured person was being treated for minor burns to their foot. The fire...
ABC 33/40 News
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Thursday in Thorsby, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Thorsby Police Department said Kaitlin Larae Robinson was last seen around 3:00pm wearing green shorts, a black shirt, and white shoes.
wvtm13.com
Man shot in Forestdale
FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect shoots himself after police chase ends in Ensley
The search for a Birmingham homicide suspect ended with a chase and crash in west Birmingham. Investigators saw Andrew Goldsmith IV inside a Marathon gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer Road. Goldsmith is wanted in connection to a January homicide that killed a pregnant woman and injured two children.
ABC 33/40 News
17-year-old charged with attempted murder
A 17-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after a shooting Thursday night in Forestdale. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 1700 block of Republic Road just after 8:30 P.M. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a 34-year-old man who...
ABC 33/40 News
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
wvtm13.com
Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
ABC 33/40 News
Man suspected in kidnapping, shooting in Birmingham dies after shooting himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is dead and two women are injured after a reported kidnapping led to a shooting in Birmingham early Friday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a "domestic violence kidnapping" call at Kamtek, an auto parts plant located at 1595 Sterilite Drive around 1:30 a.m.
Shooting in parking lot of Fairfield store leaves 2 wounded
Gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Fairfield gas station Thursday night, wounding two people. The shots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. at the Citgo on Valley Road. Authorities said the shooting happened outside of the store near the gas pumps. Two adult males were wounded. Both men...
sylacauganews.com
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in Sylacauga property crime
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A man involved with a property crime that occurred in Sylacauga is wanted for questioning by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). The TCSO is asking for the public’s help in finding Kenneth A.G. Hayes. Hayes is a 32-year old male that stands at...
Man wanted in shooting that killed pregnant Birmingham mother, injured 2 girls shoots self in head as police close in
The capital murder suspect police say shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend and two young children one week ago turned the gun on himself during a police chase Tuesday night, authorities said. Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV, 34, is charged with capital murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Corieonna Shantrice Hines. He is...
Death investigation underway in Sylacauga following shooting at apartment complex
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Sylacauga after a 34-year-old man who had been shot Sunday died a day after being transported to the hospital. According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers responded to the reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. Upon arrival, officers found Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” […]
$2.7 million settlement goes to family of Montgomery man killed by airbag shrapnel
The family of a Montgomery man killed in a 2022 auto crash has received a $2.7 million settlement over defective airbags they say led to his death. Beasley Allen and The Vance Law Firm represented the family of Tocarious Johnson, who died June 6, 2022 in a Montgomery crash. The family sued Chrysler, the auto dealer and a maintenance firm.
