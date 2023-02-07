ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Wind pushing smoke from Fort Myers scrapyard fire toward the west-northwest

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 2 days ago
As firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out at a scrapyard on Cranford Avenue in Fort Myers this afternoon, people downwind of the fire may see or smell smoke while it burns.

The winds are breezy today, gusting up to 25 mph out of the southeast. This wind direction is pushing the smoke west-northwestward in the general direction of downtown Fort Myers.

If you live downwind of this fire and suffer from respiratory issues, you may want to avoid the area or remain indoors in air conditioning until firefighters extinguish the blaze.

It’s unclear at this time exactly what started the fire and when crews will be able to put it out.

This is a developing story. NBC2 will have the latest on the fire tonight on NBC2 News starting at 3 p.m.

Fort Myers, FL
