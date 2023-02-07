Read full article on original website
New 'invisible finger' technology poses potential phone-hacking threats, researchers say
When a team of researchers from the University of Florida unveiled new technology that allows someone to hack into a nearby touchscreen-enabled device using what they call an "invisible finger," those in the field of cybersecurity took notice. The discovery, publicly recognized by the Institute of Electrical and Computer Engineering...
Brain-inspired computing system based on skyrmions 'reads' handwriting
A computing device that uses tiny magnetic swirls to process data has been trained to recognize handwritten numbers. Developed by RIKEN researchers, the device shows that miniature magnetic whirlpools could be useful for realizing low-energy computing systems inspired by the brain. Our brains contain complex networks of neurons that transmit...
A deep reinforcement learning model that allows AI agents to track odor plumes
For a long time, scientists and engineers have drawn inspiration from the amazing abilities of animals and have sought to reverse engineer or reproduce these in robots and artificial intelligence (AI) agents. One of these behaviors is odor plume tracking, which is the ability of some animals, particularly insects, to home in on the source of specific odors of interest (e.g., food or mates), often over long distances.
Nimble autonomous robots help researchers explore the ocean, no ship required
The ocean covers more than 70% of the planet's surface and its expansive depths represent the largest living space on Earth. To understand the massive marine environment, scientists need research tools that can travel far and wide. Research vessels provide a critical platform for exploring the ocean. But going to sea on a research ship requires substantial resources. Institutions must invest in their own fleet and crew or rely on shared vessels, where demand greatly exceeds capacity.
Sensors built into wearable patches could signal the future
New research involving a Northumbria University Professor has developed a wearable sensor capable of wirelessly transmitting information via acoustic waves through air and water. With enough flexibility to be fitted into a wearable patch, Professor Richard Fu and his research partners—led by Professor Jin Xie at Zhejiang University in China—believe...
New injector makes gas injection system for internal combustion engines more efficient
Zero-emission hydrogen engines, like all internal combustion engines, require a mixture formation system, i.e. a system for metering the fuel, in this case hydrogen gas. The most promising approach is a low-pressure direct injection system (LP-DI), meaning an injection directly into the combustion chamber. If injection is only allowed to...
Android phones sold to customers in China found to be loaded with apps that send user data to third parties
A group of computer scientists, two from the University of Edinburgh, and a third from Trinity College, has found that phones purchased by customers in China are riddled with software that continuously sends user data to third parties without the permission or even knowledge of the phone's users. Haoyu Liu, Douglas Leith and Paul Patras have summarized their findings in a paper posted on the arXiv preprint server.
By 2025, the worldwide cost of cyberattacks may triple compared to 2015
In an increasingly digital world, secure internet infrastructures are both a challenge and an obligation. As the number of devices sharing data grows thanks to the rise and democratization of the Internet of Things (IoT), the number of threats that users face is also on the increase. Estimates suggest that if the current rate of growth continues, the value of the damage caused by cyberattacks will amount to around $10.5 trillion a year by 2025, compared with $3 trillion in 2015, an increase of more than 200%.
Researchers strive to predict satellite resilience to weapons of mass destruction in space
Computational physics is a field of nuance and detail. Using mathematics, researchers build computer models and simulations to test hypotheses within a digital environment. These numerical experiments are often used when practical testing is not feasible such as when, for example, you must ascertain the durability of materials in a nuclear explosion.
Tidal stream power can significantly enhance energy security
Adopting tidal power alongside other forms of renewable energy can significantly enhance energy security and go some way to enabling communities to fulfill their clean energy ambitions, a new study has shown. Researchers found that installing tidal stream systems, in addition to solar and offshore wind farms, is around 25%...
Q&A: Three questions on ChatGPT and medicine
Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT is a chatbot that can not only engage in human-like conversation, but also provide accurate answers to questions in a wide range of knowledge domains. The chatbot, created by the firm OpenAI, is based on a family of "large language models"—algorithms that can recognize, predict, and generate text based on patterns they identify in datasets containing hundreds of millions of words.
Biogas produced with waste from apple juice production can minimize use of fossil fuels in industry
Scientists at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) and the Federal University of the ABC (UFABC) in São Paulo state, Brazil, have successfully produced biogas from apple pomace, the pulpy residue remaining after the fruit has been crushed to extract its juice. An article describing the research is published...
Layoffs strip away tech worker visas along with jobs
Laid off US tech workers from abroad on employment-based visas are scrambling to find new jobs to avoid being forced to uproot their lives and leave the country. More than 150,000 US-based tech jobs have disappeared in recent months, delivering an economic blow to Silicon Valley not seen the since the dot-com bubble collapsed in the early 2000s.
Research reveals thermal instability of solar cells but offers a bright path forward
A new type of solar technology has seemed promising in recent years. Halide perovskite solar cells are both high performing and low cost for producing electrical energy—two necessary ingredients for any successful solar technology of the future. But new solar cell materials should also match the stability of silicon-based solar cells, which boast more than 25 years of reliability.
Creating 3D objects with sound
Scientists from the Micro, Nano and Molecular Systems Lab at the Max Planck Institute for Medical Research and the Institute for Molecular Systems Engineering and Advanced Materials at Heidelberg University have created a new technology to assemble matter in 3D. Their concept uses multiple acoustic holograms to generate pressure fields with which solid particles, gel beads and even biological cells can be printed.
Computer scientist discusses the pros and cons of ChatGPT
With its uncanny ability to mimic human language and reasoning, ChatGPT seems to herald a revolution in artificial intelligence. The nimble chatbot can conjure poems and essays, share recipes, translate languages, dispense advice, and tell jokes, among the endless applications users have tested since the Silicon Valley research lab OpenAI released the natural language-processing tool in November.
By growing uniform lithium crystals, engineers progress toward fast-charging lithium-metal batteries
In a new Nature Energy study, engineers report progress toward lithium-metal batteries that charge quickly—as fast as an hour. This fast charging is thanks to lithium metal crystals that can be seeded and grown—quickly and uniformly—on a surprising surface. The trick is to use a crystal growing surface that lithium officially doesn't "like." From these seed crystals grow dense layers of uniform lithium metal. Uniform layers of lithium metal are of great interest to battery researchers because they lack battery-performance-degrading spikes called dendrites. The formation of these dendrites in battery anodes is a longstanding roadblock to fast-charging ultra-energy-dense lithium-metal batteries.
Solar-powered gel filters enough clean water to meet daily needs
Worldwide, over two billion people lack reliable access to clean water. And one potential solution for meeting that need works a lot like a sponge, soaking up clean water while leaving contaminants behind. Researchers at Princeton University have developed the next generation of their solar absorber gel technology, a device...
Perovskite-based thermochromic windows reduce energy load and carbon emission in buildings
The use of thermochromic windows in office buildings improves energy efficiency across all climate zones in the United States by modulating the temperature inside, leading to a massive savings, according to a research effort led by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The thermochromic windows based...
China's spy balloon: Inflatable eyes in the sky have been used in war for centuries
One of the more surreal sights of the recent Afghan war was tethered balloons (also known as "aerostats") looming over the bases of international forces. These "persistent threat detection systems" carried a suite of 360-degree cameras providing a constant view—out to 100 miles—of surrounding areas to the US "force-protection" teams within the heavily guarded installations.
