In an increasingly digital world, secure internet infrastructures are both a challenge and an obligation. As the number of devices sharing data grows thanks to the rise and democratization of the Internet of Things (IoT), the number of threats that users face is also on the increase. Estimates suggest that if the current rate of growth continues, the value of the damage caused by cyberattacks will amount to around $10.5 trillion a year by 2025, compared with $3 trillion in 2015, an increase of more than 200%.

2 DAYS AGO