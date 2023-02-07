When the long, dark days of winter turn to warm, bright days of spring and the flowers wake up from their slumber revealing a kaleidoscope of color, we shed our cold-weather jackets and set our sites on sunny, outdoor activities. Washington is known for its apples and Washingtonians know that apple blossoms signal the arrival of spring in the Northwest. Vast orchards come alive with color and the sweet fragrance of apple blossoms, and the city of Wenatchee is readying itself to celebrate our state’s beloved tasty treat, the sweet and juicy Washington apple. Every year, Wenatchee is home to one of the world’s largest apple blossom festivals and it’s definitely worth the drive.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO