Looking for budget-friendly laptop options? If all you need is a basic laptop that offers portability and performance for when you're on the go, check out the Surface Laptop Go 2. It's the right size for travel, while still offering a design that's more comfortable to use than much of the competition. And right now, Best Buy has slashed the price of Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 by $150, bringing the price to just $550. However, this offer expires tonight, Feb. 9, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to take advantage of this discount.

2 DAYS AGO