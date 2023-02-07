Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Take $150 Off Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 – Today Only
Looking for budget-friendly laptop options? If all you need is a basic laptop that offers portability and performance for when you're on the go, check out the Surface Laptop Go 2. It's the right size for travel, while still offering a design that's more comfortable to use than much of the competition. And right now, Best Buy has slashed the price of Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 by $150, bringing the price to just $550. However, this offer expires tonight, Feb. 9, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to take advantage of this discount.
CNET
The Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T: Why This Will Always Be My Favorite Keyboard Shortcut
Have you ever clicked the little "X" on a Chrome browser tab when you didn't mean to? Of course you have! I do it on a daily basis. Maybe even an hourly basis. Could it be that I'm a little too click-happy in this multitasking world? Maybe. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that my favorite keyboard shortcut, Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users), has my back.
CNET
Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown Widens, and It's Pricier Now
Netflix has kicked off its password-sharing crackdown, rolling out new fees in four countries -- Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain -- that charge accounts for sharing their membership outside one household. And the price is higher than it was in the initial tests. The company, the world's biggest subscription...
CNET
Amazon Prime's Newest Perk Adds Discount Prescriptions: Everything You Can Get
The world's largest online retailer in January released its latest feature for Amazon Prime members -- a monthly prescription drug service called RxPass that provides generic medications for more than 80 ailments, all for $5 a month. The new perk is the latest in a long line of lesser known Amazon Prime benefits.
CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: How Do the Flagship Phones Compare?
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Feb. 1 during the company's Unpacked event, but that doesn't mean you have to get the upgrade. Last year's Galaxy S22 is now available with a $100 price drop. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs, like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
CNET
If You Use LastPass, You Need to Change All of Your Passwords ASAP
LastPass, one of the world's most popular password managers, suffered a major data breach in December, putting customers' online passwords at risk and endangering their personal data. On Dec. 22, LastPass CEO Karim Toubba acknowledged in a blog post that a security incident the company first disclosed in August eventually...
CNET
The Secret Power Hiding in Your Computer Mouse's Scroll Wheel
I've been using a desktop computer for decades, and I'm still discovering new productivity tricks and hidden features. There are so many ways to save a keystroke here and a mouse click there. Those few milliseconds can actually add up to big time savings (or at least less annoyance) over the course of a week, especially if your job is primarily done online.
CNET
After Hack, Reddit Urges You to Enable 2FA
Reddit on Thursday confirmed it was hacked and said some internal documents, code and business systems were exposed. In a post on the Reddit site, the company stressed that site users' passwords and accounts were safe, but it used the attack as an opportunity to remind people to protect their Reddit account.
CNET
Yahoo to Lay Off About 20% of Staff, Report Says
Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone said in an interview with Axios that more than 1,600 people, about 20% of the company's current staff, will be laid off by the end of the year. About 1,000 people, 12% of the staff, are expected to lose their jobs by the end of the day today, the report says.
CNET
Apple Keyboard Settlement: See if You're Owed Up to $395
If you've owned a MacBook in the past few years, Apple may owe you part of a $50 million settlement intended to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges that Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective, but "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
CNET
Twitter Gets Scolded by EU Over Its Disinformation Report
The European Commission singled out Twitter in a statement Thursday, saying the social media company fell short on providing sufficient information about its efforts to fight disinformation on the platform. The EU's 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation had been signed by 34 major platforms as of June, including Twitter,...
CNET
Will Hogwarts Legacy Run on Your Laptop?
The praise for Hogwarts Legacy, a new game set in the Harry Potter universe, is near-universal (albeit prefaced by the controversy over J.K. Rowling's inflammatory comments about transgender people). Out now, the game is available on nearly every modern console system, and also for Windows, where you can get it via Steam or the Epic Games Store.
CNET
Twitter's Widespread Glitches Appear to Be Resolved
Twitter appears to be working normally again after widespread issues were reported on Wednesday. Problems started around 1:30 p.m. PT, according to outage monitoring site Down Detector. Later in the day, Twitter CEO Elon Musk acknowledged "multiple internal & external issues simultaneously," but the company didn't identify what caused the problems or respond to a request for comment.
CNET
Multitask With Ease: This Adjustable Stand for Your Device Is Just $7
Free up your hands so you can watch content, charge your device or multitask and stay connected with this universal adjustable stand from Nulaxy. Amazon has slashed the price on this item by 52%, meaning you'll pay $7 if you buy now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
CNET
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Cheat Sheet
The newest set from Magic: The Gathering is here in all its glistening, oily perfection. Titled Phyrexia: All Will Be One, the set is themed around Elesh Norn preparing to bring her Phyrexian invasion across the multiverse. Meanwhile, planeswalkers attempt to thwart her scheme, even as their numbers dwindle. The...
CNET
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Its Lowest Price Yet
Tablets hit a sweet spot between phones and computers. They aren't as bulky as traditional laptops, nor are they as small as phones. They're incredibly versatile and portable, able to transform into a laptop when you attach a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse. If you're searching for a new tablet and...
CNET
How to Extend Your Wi-Fi Outdoors to Watch the Big Game This Sunday
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's great to seamlessly connect your Wi-Fi to devices throughout your home, but frustration often starts the moment you try to connect your Wi-Fi network to a device outside -- especially annoying if you're trying to connect a laptop and projector or a big-screen TV for the Big Game on Sunday. You can move your router as close to your yard or front porch as your Ethernet cable will take you, but that won't always solve the problem.
CNET
Sling Revamps Its Free TV Service, Adds Upgrades to AMC Plus and Showtime
Sling upgraded its Free TV streaming service, which is now called Sling Freestream. The launch of Freestream, which coincides with the service's eighth anniversary, offers over 210 ad-supported channels (up from 150) and 41,000 on-demand titles. The app includes news from ABC News Live and CBS News, plus international news from Al Jazeera and Noticias Univision 24/7.
CNET
Snag Big Bargains on New Apple Products at Woot
If you're an Apple fan then you know the company's products come at premium prices -- and good deals can be hard to come by, especially from Apple directly. However, right now Woot has new open-box iPads, MacBooks and iPads available at a discount. The items will ship in original...
Comments / 0