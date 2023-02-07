Aron B. Sarno, 39, an alignment technician for Town Fair Tire of Warwick for 20 years, passed away, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Kent Hospital. Born in Warwick, he was the beloved son of E. Burke and Debra J. (Marzilli) Sarno. Aron was the loving brother of Alivia J. Sarno and her husband Casey and Lindsay J. Sarno; loving uncle of Drew, Brady and Finn. Aron loved cars, hockey (huge Bruins fan), baseball (the Red Sox of course), fishing, music (classic/hard rock, and classical), attending countless games and concerts. He also loved animals. He was a long-time member of the Pawtuxet Athletic Club. He was a graduate of Warwick Veterans High School, Class of 2001. He leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, along with his many friends at Town Fair Tire.

1 DAY AGO