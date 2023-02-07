ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Aron B. Sarno

Aron B. Sarno, 39, an alignment technician for Town Fair Tire of Warwick for 20 years, passed away, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Kent Hospital. Born in Warwick, he was the beloved son of E. Burke and Debra J. (Marzilli) Sarno. Aron was the loving brother of Alivia J. Sarno and her husband Casey and Lindsay J. Sarno; loving uncle of Drew, Brady and Finn. Aron loved cars, hockey (huge Bruins fan), baseball (the Red Sox of course), fishing, music (classic/hard rock, and classical), attending countless games and concerts. He also loved animals. He was a long-time member of the Pawtuxet Athletic Club. He was a graduate of Warwick Veterans High School, Class of 2001. He leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, along with his many friends at Town Fair Tire.
Robert A. Kane

Robert A. Kane 85, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023, at RI Hospital after an unfortunate accident, with his loving family by his side. He was the cherished husband of Frances M. (Monroe) Kane, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Blue Hill, Maine, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Leila (Gott) Kane.
Teresa (Capaldo) Roberti

Teresa (Capaldo) Roberti, 94, of Warwick, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Louis Roberti. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Maria (Marrafino) Capaldo. Teresa worked as a Salesperson in the Retail Industry for most of...
New Liquor License

NOTICE (NEW) CLASS BV. LICENSE APPLICATION FOR A RETAILER’S BEVERAGE LICENSE CLASS BV TO KEEP AND SELL INTOXICATING BEVERAGES UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF TITLE 3 OF THE R.I. GENERAL LAWS OF 1956, AS AMENDED, HAS BEEN RECEIVED AT THIS OFFICE AS FOLLOWS:. FROM: Cunados Inc. DBA El Tapatio Mexican...
