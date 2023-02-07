VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Alba-Golden ISD school bus that was on the way to a UIL academic meet was in a head-on crash Saturday morning. The wreck took place at about 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. A white Hyundai Elantra crossed the center line of the road and struck the bus on the front left, DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said. First responders arrived on scene quickly, and the crash has now been cleared.

