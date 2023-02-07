Read full article on original website
High Street bridge reopened in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The bridge in the 500 block of South High Street in Longview has been reopened to traffic, the city announced. The bridge was closed between Nelson Street and Marion Drive due to a sinkhole that opened up on Feb. 1. Traffic was previously rerouted while repairs were being made.
WebXtra: Rusk County set to upgrade infrastructure with fiber broadband
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Former...
East Texans struggle with vehicles stuck in ‘mudbogs’ after rain
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Though welcomed by farmers, the steady rain in East Texas has created a muddy mess for some homeowners and landowners. Towing companies are staying busy helping people who are stuck in “mudbogs.” Steady rain over two weeks has saturated the ground in many areas where there are unpaved roads or driveways.
Traffic back to normal on Marshall and Old Hwy 80 in Longview following fatal wreck
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department says their officers are worked a one-vehicle fatality crash in the 5600 block of West Marshall Ave. Friday evening. They say the wreck blocked all the westbound traffic in that block, and traffic on Old Highway 80 in that area for a time, as well. As of 6:45 p.m., the wreck had cleared. No information has been released about the wreck or the victim.
East Texas Men in Harmony visit the KLTV newsroom
6 students hospitalized in Alba-Golden ISD school bus wreck
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Alba-Golden ISD school bus that was on the way to a UIL academic meet was in a head-on crash Saturday morning. The wreck took place at about 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. A white Hyundai Elantra crossed the center line of the road and struck the bus on the front left, DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said. First responders arrived on scene quickly, and the crash has now been cleared.
Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on U.S. Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to...
WebXtra: Longview ISD installs new greenhouse to feed students
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Kilgore Police Department’s investigators are revisiting a December 2000 case where a woman’s body was found but her identity was never discovered. Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size. Updated: 4 hours...
BUSINESS IS BOOMING: New businesses flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — New businesses are flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. This is causing more traffic in an already busy part of town. “A lot of people think Broadway is very congested.. but hey, that’s Broadway,” said Stanley Cofer President of Tour Tyler Texas. The population of Tyler hit 100,000 in 2020, […]
Gun Barrel City investigating unintentional late-night emergency siren activation
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Gun Barrel City says it is investigating after emergency sirens went off unexpectedly Wednesday night. According to a post on the Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page, the city’s civil defense siren system was activated unintentionally around 10:42 p.m. There was no...
Harold Nash – Pastor, City Councilman, Engineer
Harold Nash – Pastor, City Councilman, Engineer Image Pastor Harold B. Nash plays bass in the Morning Chapel Baptist Church Band Photo by Enola Gay Mathews Morning Chapel Baptist Church on Front Street Courtesy Photo ...
WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation
Police: Longview road rage incident leaves vehicle with bullet hole, tires popped
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A suspected road rage incident has left one person’s car with a bullet hole and their passenger side tires popped on Friday, according to Longview Police Department. Around 2:19 p.m. officials said that officers were dispatched to a shots fired report near the 300 block of East Loop 281. Officers eventually […]
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
Family of murdered Angelina County woman speak at plea hearing
Longview Home and Design Show features creative storage solutions
Former pro hockey player opens rink, offers free lessons in Winnsboro. “This is a completely free program, from three years old all the way to adults, anyone that comes out to Winnsboro. We cover all the cost, my wife and I, completely ourselves so the rink cost, the equipment cost,” said owner Justin Duplantis.
Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size
Man: Escaped, Dumped Van, Found Dead in Sulphur Springs Park
February 9, 2023 – Traverro McElroy age 36 who officials say escaped from a Hinds County Mississippi detention center has been found dead in Sulphur Springs, TX. He was found on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1:12 p.m. His body was found this week inside a public restroom in...
Comfort Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 9, 2023 – Matthew Allen Comfort is back once again in Hopkins County Jail. Deputies traveled to the TDCJ Beto Unit in Tennessee Colony, TX to retrieve the felon. A bench warrant was issued for Comfort for possession of controlled substances. Comfort and a female were both arrested...
Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are looking for the driver of a white car they believe was shooting at another vehicle on Friday afternoon. On Friday at 2:19 p.m., Longview Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of E. Loop 281. The two involved vehicles were no longer on the scene.
