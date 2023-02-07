ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?

Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
MISSOURI STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
KARE 11

House approves immigrant driver's license bill

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WIBW

Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
KANSAS STATE
KEYT

Montana bill would let students misgender classmates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — More than two dozen Republican Montana lawmakers are co-sponsoring a bill that would allow students to misgender and deadname their transgender peers without punishment. LGBTQ supporters contend the bill would allow the bullying of a population of kids already struggling for acceptance. The sponsor argues that his school-age children should not be required to call somebody something they’re not. Opponents said the bill would make it easier for fellow students to make transgender students feel unsafe and unsupported. The Montana House Judiciary committee did not vote on the bill on Wednesday.
MONTANA STATE
USA Diario

Several U.S. states to raise wages in 2023

In 41 urban areas in the United States, new basic wage figures will apply in 2023 as a result of work. The cities are located in 27 states of the country and their residents will benefit from higher quotas of what they received in 2022.
24/7 Wall St.

How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes a monthly list of how […]
MISSOURI STATE
KEYT

Tennessee Senate OKs bill that would restrict drag shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate has approved legislation designed to restrict where certain drag shows can take place, marking the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. The bill is slightly different than a version moving through the House chamber. Under the Senate’s bill, the words “drag show” are not explicitly stated. Instead, the legislation would expand the definition of adult cabaret in Tennessee’s law to include that such “adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors,” as defined in Tennessee’s obscenity law. The legislation then bans adult cabaret from taking place on public property or in a location where minors might be present.
TENNESSEE STATE
KEYT

Republican lawmakers advance transgender bill in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced a bill allowing teachers to misgender their transgender students. They plunged into the culture war issue despite pleas to resist doing so from a colleague whose transgender son died. The Senate Education Committee advanced the bill Thursday. Transgender advocates warned it would put transgender youths at greater risk. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg watched from the audience. She said later she wanted her colleagues to make the vote in front of her. Berg’s son, Henry Berg-Brousseau, was a transgender rights advocate who died last year at age 24. His mother says the cause was suicide.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy