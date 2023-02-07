ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police seeking suspects in missing rental truck case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police are seeking information on two individuals who allegedly used stolen identification information to rent a Penske box truck. The pair rented the truck on Oct. 21, 2022 from the Home Depot in Lexington. Authorities say the box was supposed to be returned on...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime victims within their jurisdiction. The Blue Line Boutique (BLB) is a clothing and goods store for criminal victims working to better their lives. Now a nonprofit, BLB is independent of the KSCO but remains under its purview.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
LEXINGTON, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Orangeburg man shot, injured in Neeses

A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The man’s sister drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies responded to the hospital just after midnight Friday. The man provided deputies with the name...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified

AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Clarendon deputies searching for stolen truck

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a stolen truck. The 2014 RAM 5500 Truck was stolen from a business in Manning between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. A large amount of diesel fuel was also stolen from the business. Anyone...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted

CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Missing Richland County child found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Deputies say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

FBI Columbia field office warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The FBI field office in Columbia is warning people to be on the lookout for scammers taking advantage of those looking for love. Investigators say romance scams happen when criminals deceive victims into believing they’re engaging in a trusting relationship, then use that relationship to convince them to send money, share financial information, or buy things.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
ABC 33/40 News

15-year-old suspect stabbed new adoptive parents, officials say

ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities in South Carolina say a stabbing left a woman dead, a man in the hospital, and the couple's recently-adopted 15-year-old son under arrest. The teen had been living with the victims near Columbia since December 2021 and he was reportedly enrolled in school after the holidays.
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Clinton man sentenced to 15 years on drug distribution charge

A Clinton man is headed to prison for the next 15 years after pleading guilty earlier this week to a drug distribution charge, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Thursday. Travis O’Neal Pressley Jr., 37, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of possession with intent to distribute...
CLINTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

