Read full article on original website
Kellie Ann
4d ago
Dang, I’m adopted and I’ve never given any thoughts to hurting my parents. They did what my birth parents never had in them to give. I guess that kid had more demons than he/she could handle at one time. Hope he gets help if they offer it to him on the inside.
Reply(8)
24
June Adkins
4d ago
that is so sad but you don't hurt a person that took you in when no one else would an adopted them and loved them like their own something is very wrong with him and it should have been found out before he was adopted
Reply(1)
14
Sandy Landis
4d ago
Oh my…this is horribly sad…no one knows what this child has gone through to do such a horrible thing 😔😭and this couple trying to help him 😭…🙏🙏🙏
Reply(3)
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WLOS.com
Teen who stabbed adoptive parents, killing one, served in family court, sheriff says
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A 15-year-old who Kershaw County officials say stabbed both of his newly adoptive parents, killing the mother and injuring the father, was served five juvenile petitions on Friday, according to Sheriff Lee Boan. The teen was served in a family court hearing for murder,...
Missing 12-year-old found safe, Richland County deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies say a 12-year-year old girl who had been missing since early Friday morning has been found safe. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said the girl had last been seen walking her dog around 4 a.m. Friday morning on Bowling Avenue wearing a gray jacket. They also said she did not have a cell phone.
WMBF
Coroner: Woman killed in Darlington shooting; SLED, police investigating
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Thursday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 47-year-old Octavia Bethea was fatally shot just after midnight. Her death was ruled a homicide. The Darlington Police Department said the incident happened on King Edwards...
Darlington police look for missing 43-year-old man
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old man. La Henry Davereau Yarborough is 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds. He was last seen in Darlington Saturday night at The Hut on Sparks Street wearing a brown, hooded jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call Darlington police […]
carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg man shot, injured in Neeses
A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The man’s sister drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies responded to the hospital just after midnight Friday. The man provided deputies with the name...
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash on US Highway 52 Friday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones confirmed the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Friday when a 2015 Lexus SUV was driving southbound on Hwy 52 just outside of Lake City and hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway.
Sumter man critical after being shot in his home during armed robbery
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is in critical condition following a Tuesday night shooting that happened inside his home. The Sumter Police Department said the 23-year-old victim was shot inside his Tudor Street home leading to a call to the police just before 8 p.m. Authorities said a...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted
CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
WIS-TV
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
wpde.com
Victim identified in Darlington shooting on King Edwards Avenue
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A woman was shot and killed on King Edwards Avenue just after midnight on Thursday, according to Darlington County coroner Todd Hardee. The woman was identified as 47-year-old Octavia Bethea. Hardee said the death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled at...
One dog survives, another dies following Friday afternoon fire in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Fire officials say one dog is alive and another died following a significant fire called in just before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, fire department crews responded to Fall Street within 3 minutes of being called. As soon as they arrived, the firefighters said they could already see a light hazy smoke coming from the roof.
Teacher’s aide in Bennettsville accused of assaulting student, police say
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An elementary school teacher’s aide in Marlboro County has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a student, according to Bennettsville police. Patrick Williams, 46, works at Bennettsville Primary School, Police Chief Kevin Miller said. Miller said his department began investigating as soon as it received the complaint and has obtained video evidence […]
abccolumbia.com
Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
WLTX.com
Richland County speaks out about living conditions at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Richland County's administrator answered questions about ongoing issues at the jail. Here's what he said and how one inmate's family member reacted.
wach.com
Richland County deputy saves man's life
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The actions of a Richland County deputy are being praised all across the country after he saved a man’s life on national television. It happened during a broadcast of On Patrol Live. Corporal Kenny Fitzsimmons with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he was just doing his job when he saved the man’s life.
Former deputy assaulted detainee after being kicked in groin, SLED says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A former Kershaw County deputy has been charged with assaulting a detainee at the Kershaw County Detention Center. The incident happened back on May 24, 2020, during a booking at the Kershaw County Detention Center while Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith was employed as a deputy with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.
wach.com
Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
Man meeting to sell dog at Bishopville KFC, shot dead, police say
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A 76-year-old man is dead after meeting someone at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken to sell them a dog. The transaction was arranged through Facebook Marketplace. Lonnie Ray, 76, of Darlington arranged to meet the buyers for his French Bulldog puppy at the KFC at 1073...
15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County. The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m. According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 44