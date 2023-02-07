ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Comments / 25

Dori Price Hannum
2d ago

That's good if that's the way she wants to do it! I've lost 70 lbs and still losing but I still enjoy MEAT in my main meal in the evening!! I still eat LEAN chicken, beef, fish, shellfish, eggs. I just can't eat a 12 oz. Sirloin & Eggs & bacon all in one meal!! I'm 51 and people ALWAYS tell me I look like I'm in my mid 30's at most! We DON'T have to go VEGAN to be healthy, fit and have great skin. 👍 👌 😉🍖🍗🥩🦪🍤🥚🍳😋😋Oh, and I don't exercise that much either except an occasional walk with my dog(it's more like a leisure walk so he can sniff everything!!)

Reply(4)
23
WeDeserveBetter‼️
1d ago

Everything in moderation!!! Learn to say no, or, do I really need that? I know it’s hard, but you hv to get your brain working.

Reply
11
Kathryn Crane
1d ago

Watch your Potassium levels then- people with certain kidney disease should not eat " Plant based anything" it can put you in serious medical trouble. BEWARE - Even in restaurants like Cracker Barrel.

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

A diet high in these foods may increase risk of some cancers, new study suggests

Eating lots of ultra-processed foods may raise the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from more than 197,000 adults from the U.K. who were followed for a median of nearly 10 years revealed that the risk of cancers and cancer-related deaths rose as the percentages of ultra-processed foods in a person’s diet increased, according to the report published in eClinicalMedicine.
studyfinds.org

Intermittent fasting leads to earlier death? Study suggests restricted eating not so good after all

MEMPHIS — For many people, there’s a constant, nagging inner monologue telling them to start a new diet or get back in the gym. However, some dieting and fitness plans may be doing more harm than good. Whether it’s intermittent fasting, cutting carbs, or going Keto, new research is advising caution for those who restrict their eating habits. Researchers at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center say that eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of death in American adults 40 and older.
scitechdaily.com

Deadly Consequences: New Research Reveals Dangers of Drinking Too Much Coffee With Severe High Blood Pressure

Green tea did not increase the risk of mortality at any blood pressure level, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association. According to research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association, consuming two or more cups of coffee daily may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease for individuals with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher), but not for those with high blood pressure that is not considered severe.
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
shefinds

This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating

When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan

Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
TODAY.com

What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say

The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
verywellhealth.com

What Is the Golo Diet?

The Golo diet is a weight loss diet. People on the Golo diet are encouraged to restrict calories to 1,300 to 1,500 per day and eat nutritionally-dense whole foods while avoiding processed foods and adding 15 minutes of daily exercise to their lifestyle. Part of the diet also includes taking a nutritional supplement called Release made by the diet maker.
Popculture

New Aldi Recall: What to Know

Aldi UK is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because they contain milk, peanuts, and/or soy, which may not be highlighted in bold font on the label. Those with allergies or intolerances to milk, peanuts, or soy may have health risks from these products. The affected products are Harvest Morn High Protein Birthday Cake, Harvest Morn High Protein Cookie Dough, Harvest Morn High Protein Salted Caramel, Harvest Morn High Protein Peanut Butter, Harvest Morn High Protein Mint, Harvest Morn High Protein Jaffa Orange, Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Peanut Butter, and Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Cookie Dough. A food product may occasionally have problems that make it unsuitable for sale. When this happens, it may be recalled (taken off the shelves) or withdrawn (taken from the store shelves). In some cases, foods have to be removed from the market or recalled if allergy labels are missing or incorrect or if there is any other risk of food allergy. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issues Allergy Alerts when there are food allergy risks.
NJ.com

Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge

Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...

Comments / 0

Community Policy