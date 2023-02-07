On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO