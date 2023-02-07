Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
WEV Distributes $412,500 to 50 Local Entrepreneurs
On January 26th, Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) hosted an Award Ceremony at the Santa Barbara Library Faulkner Gallery and distributed $412,500 to entrepreneurial Hispanic and Indigenous Santa Barbara County community members. Fifty-five Emprendimiento Program participants successfully completed WEV’s free, 8-week business training program taught in Spanish and applied for...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op Ed: Film Festival Documentary Focuses on Illiteracy
At our Resource Center, where we provide free literacy information, support, and resources for parents, students, and community members of all ages, there’s one item we purchase more than any other: Kleenex. There are a lot of tears shed when reading is a struggle; they appear when addressing classroom...
Santa Barbara Edhat
DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS/LOCAL ASSISTANCE CENTERS ANNOUNCE MODIFIED HOURS & CLOSING DATES
The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC)/Local Assistance Centers (LAC) will be closing later this month in both north and south Santa Barbara County. The Center at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara’s last day in operation will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a temporary closure Feb. 8 through Feb. 10. The Center at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria’s last day of operation will be Sunday, Feb. 26.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Commissioners Bash SB County on Pot but Let Carp Weed Emporium Proceed; Meagan Says 'No'
California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed San Barbara County's ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation -- but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks jurisdiction in the matter. "The county is not well...
Santa Barbara Edhat
School District Says No Health Concerns Found at Dos Pueblos High So Far
A preliminary review of the environmental assessment at Dos Pueblos High School reports that no concerns have been found so far. District staff reviewed the laboratory results that Geosyntec collected at Dos Pueblos over the winter break. During Geosyntec's environmental assessment, they collected indoor air samples from classrooms and offices...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Das Replies to Sheila: We Need "Affordable," High-Density Housing in Car-Free Neighborhoods
(Jerry Roberts' note: Earlier this week, Newsmakers published an open letter from former Mayor SheiIa Lodge to Supervisor Das Williams, critiquing his recent public comments, lambasting the city of Santa Barbara's planning process as an obstacle to building new housing at the necessary speed and scope. He asked for equal space so today we're publishing his response).
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Scraps 90 Minute Parking Limits in Old Town After Community Input
After further consideration and input from the community, the City of Goleta has decided to postpone plans announced on February 3, 2023, to implement 90-minute parking restrictions this spring in Old Town. The City is scheduled to begin construction of the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project this summer and will coordinate the timed parking to go along with that project. By doing so, the City will minimize issues surrounding loss of parking spaces associated with the project.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Norovirus "Stomach Flu" in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department encourages residents and visitors to be proactive in protecting themselves from Norovirus. Norovirus is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis (“stomach flu”) in the United States, causing an estimated 20 million cases every year. This virus is highly infectious and causes acute vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It is possible to only experience some of the symptoms.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Beach Partially Reopens Following Storm Repairs
On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Victim's Identity Released in Santa Maria Homicide
On February 4, 2023, at about 11:50 PM, SMPD officers repsonded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 400 block of North Railroad. SMPD officers and detectives discovered a shooting occurred and one subject died as a result. The homicide victim in the case has been identified as 40...
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Early Morning Traffic Collision Near State Street Offramp
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the identity of the decedent from the solo vehicle crash on Highway 101 south, north of State Street. The decedent is 23-year-old Jonathan Logan Knight from Goleta / Mesa, Arizona. CHP is investigating the cause of the...
Comments / 0