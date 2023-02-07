ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEV Distributes $412,500 to 50 Local Entrepreneurs

On January 26th, Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) hosted an Award Ceremony at the Santa Barbara Library Faulkner Gallery and distributed $412,500 to entrepreneurial Hispanic and Indigenous Santa Barbara County community members. Fifty-five Emprendimiento Program participants successfully completed WEV’s free, 8-week business training program taught in Spanish and applied for...
Op Ed: Film Festival Documentary Focuses on Illiteracy

At our Resource Center, where we provide free literacy information, support, and resources for parents, students, and community members of all ages, there’s one item we purchase more than any other: Kleenex. There are a lot of tears shed when reading is a struggle; they appear when addressing classroom...
DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS/LOCAL ASSISTANCE CENTERS ANNOUNCE MODIFIED HOURS & CLOSING DATES

The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC)/Local Assistance Centers (LAC) will be closing later this month in both north and south Santa Barbara County. The Center at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara’s last day in operation will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a temporary closure Feb. 8 through Feb. 10. The Center at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria’s last day of operation will be Sunday, Feb. 26.
School District Says No Health Concerns Found at Dos Pueblos High So Far

A preliminary review of the environmental assessment at Dos Pueblos High School reports that no concerns have been found so far. District staff reviewed the laboratory results that Geosyntec collected at Dos Pueblos over the winter break. During Geosyntec's environmental assessment, they collected indoor air samples from classrooms and offices...
Das Replies to Sheila: We Need "Affordable," High-Density Housing in Car-Free Neighborhoods

(Jerry Roberts' note: Earlier this week, Newsmakers published an open letter from former Mayor SheiIa Lodge to Supervisor Das Williams, critiquing his recent public comments, lambasting the city of Santa Barbara's planning process as an obstacle to building new housing at the necessary speed and scope. He asked for equal space so today we're publishing his response).
Goleta Scraps 90 Minute Parking Limits in Old Town After Community Input

After further consideration and input from the community, the City of Goleta has decided to postpone plans announced on February 3, 2023, to implement 90-minute parking restrictions this spring in Old Town. The City is scheduled to begin construction of the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project this summer and will coordinate the timed parking to go along with that project. By doing so, the City will minimize issues surrounding loss of parking spaces associated with the project.
Norovirus "Stomach Flu" in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department encourages residents and visitors to be proactive in protecting themselves from Norovirus. Norovirus is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis (“stomach flu”) in the United States, causing an estimated 20 million cases every year. This virus is highly infectious and causes acute vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It is possible to only experience some of the symptoms.
Goleta Beach Partially Reopens Following Storm Repairs

On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.
Victim's Identity Released in Santa Maria Homicide

On February 4, 2023, at about 11:50 PM, SMPD officers repsonded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 400 block of North Railroad. SMPD officers and detectives discovered a shooting occurred and one subject died as a result. The homicide victim in the case has been identified as 40...
