Durham, NC

247Sports

On The Beat: Crossroads and Dire Straits

With the North Carolina Tar Heels staring at their fate and the league leading Clemson Tigers coming to the Smith Center on Saturday, the Inside Carolina crew of Ross Martin, Adam Smith, Tommy Ashley and John Bauman get together for another edition of the On The Beat Live! podcast. The Heels look to find the winning formula on Saturday and get back on track toward the NCAA Tournament with Selection Sunday drawing closer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit

There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Watch: On The Beat Live! - Crossroads and Dire Straits

Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman for another edition of Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the narrowing path for this North Carolina basketball team to make the NCAA Tournament. The show begins at 9:00 P.M. Get the Inside Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

No. 22 NC State puts clamps on Wake Forest to get back on track

NC State got back in the win column on Thursday evening with a 51-42 win over Wake Forest on the road. The Wolfpack (17-7, 7-6 ACC) handed the Demon Deacons their second home loss of the season -- Wake was 11-1 with its only loss to No. 9 Duke -- behind Saniya Rivers' 12 points in her first start since Jan. 5 along with solid nights from Jada Boyd and Camille Hobby inside the paint.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Sooners shut out Blue Devils 4-0 in season opener

One down, and a whole lot more to go. The top-ranked and back-to-back champs are off and running, as the Sooners blanked the 16th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 4-0 Thursday evening in Irvine, Calif. Jordy Bahl excelled in the circle a lot last season. She excelled in the batter’s box to...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Desperate UNC Players Seek Line in the Sand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- As dozens of media members waited outside the visitor's locker room door Tuesday night in the depths of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with his team for what he called a "much-needed" conversation. The players relayed a message of drawing a line in the sand. You are either in or out. Show up for Thursday's practice with energy, focus, and a willingness to get better or don't. Commit to this team and the goals, or don't. Fight or don't.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

FSU offers 2024 wide receiver Terrell Anderson

Florida State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley three-star junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson on Thursday. He mentioned FSU defensive quality control analyst Cortez Carter when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound wide receiver put out 10 favorites within the last week, with that list consisting of Auburn, Cincinnati, Louisville,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

UNC basketball's loss at Wake Forest makes media question Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament chances

UNC basketball’s 2022-23 season hit a new low Tuesday when the Tar Heels suffered their third straight loss, a 92-85 defeat at Wake Forest, and the media took notice. Needing a strong showing after consecutive losses to Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, North Carolina fell behind quickly, trailed by 22 at halftime, and dropped its third consecutive ACC game for the first time under head coach Hubert Davis while falling to 15-9 (7-6).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Next Level: Erin Matson - UNC's Only Choice

Erin Matson, the newly minted head coach of North Carolina’s storied field hockey team, joins Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley on this edition of Inside Carolina’s Next Level show. Matson’s decorated playing career ended on Nov. 20, 2022 with a fourth National Championship in her five years at UNC. On Jan. 31, 2023, she was named the fifth coach in program history, succeeding 42-year veteran Karen Shelton.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC State joins several in-state schools in offering Christ School junior Khalil Conley

Asheville, N.C. — North Carolina State University has made a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. The University of North Carolina, Duke University, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte previously offered the in-state prospect. He has also received offers from James Madison University, the University of Missouri, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary University.
RALEIGH, NC
nsjonline.com

UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints

RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

