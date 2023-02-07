ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
CNBC

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says the economy is headed for a soft landing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. "The only outcome is a soft landing for the economy, which means it's foolish to sell now since you'll only end up buying back those same stocks at higher levels in order to get in ahead of the turn in 2024," he said.
u.today

Here's SHIB Burn Rate's Reaction to Recent Shiba Inu Price Performance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Top-Tier Dogecoin (DOGE) Wallet Receives Million of DOGE, Could It Be Sign of Selling?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Making a Pop on Monday

Celsius Holdings got an upgrade from a Wall Street analyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
thenewscrypto.com

Jim Cramer ‘Reiterate’ on Crypto Bull Market

Jim Cramer reiterates current bullish on the crypto market. Bitcoin (BTC) has surged by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours. Jim Cramer, a famed host of CNBC’s Mad Money, stated in his recent Twitter post, “I reiterate it is a bull market”, as he claimed in January that ‘the current bullish cloud lasts for the next few months’. Since the start of 2023, the cryptocurrency market signals a bullish trend. At the time of writing, global crypto market has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, which surged over 3.1% in a day.
CNBC

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock now after it's faltered the last 6 months

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what Jim is calling 'insidious' market action which he thinks is keeping Club members from joining the Nasdaq rally. Jim says one portfolio holding is a buy on continued weakness and shares some technical analysis that could lead to a breakout. Jim also says he's not feeling good about one company after an earnings miss, and gives insight into what to expect from some other names in the Charitable Trust reporting after the close today.
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
bitcoinist.com

The Crypto Bull Market Trend Has Started! What Does This Mean for Ripple (XRP), Cronos (CRO), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)?

The market bulls are taking over as cryptocurrency prices are surging. Bitcoin (BTC) is taking the lead with other cryptocurrencies like Ripple (XRP) and Cronos (CRO) at the back. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has stood out with impressive gains after piquing investors’ interest. The protocol provides massive interoperability and inclusivity for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy