Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
CNBC
Charts suggest investors should brace themselves for declines in the S&P 500, Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg got $12.5 billion richer yesterday
Thanks to the best share performance in nearly a decade for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg is a whole lot wealthier.
CNBC
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to not lose sight of investing fundamentals despite the bull market
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors to stay selective with stocks despite the market's strong run. "I just want you to have a real earnings cushion with real buybacks or real dividends — ideally both — and I can't feel comfortable recommending anything without them," he said.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says the economy is headed for a soft landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. "The only outcome is a soft landing for the economy, which means it's foolish to sell now since you'll only end up buying back those same stocks at higher levels in order to get in ahead of the turn in 2024," he said.
cryptoglobe.com
ARK Invest Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Top $1.4 Million Over Strengthening Long-Term Opportunity
Catherine Wood’s ARK Investment Management, LCC (aka ARK Invest) has revealed that the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could top $1.4 million per coin in the future, based on their bullish case, as the cryptocurrency’s “long-term opportunity is strengthening.”. In a lengthy report on “Big Ideas 2023,” the...
u.today
Here's SHIB Burn Rate's Reaction to Recent Shiba Inu Price Performance
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Top-Tier Dogecoin (DOGE) Wallet Receives Million of DOGE, Could It Be Sign of Selling?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC
Wednesday's 'Homestretch': Why Jim Cramer says he can't wait for stocks to close
Jim says it's all down to Club holding Alphabet (GOOGL) and it's disappointing AI event to showcase its new rival to ChatGPT. A transcript will be added shortly.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Are Making a Pop on Monday
Celsius Holdings got an upgrade from a Wall Street analyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
thenewscrypto.com
Jim Cramer ‘Reiterate’ on Crypto Bull Market
Jim Cramer reiterates current bullish on the crypto market. Bitcoin (BTC) has surged by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours. Jim Cramer, a famed host of CNBC’s Mad Money, stated in his recent Twitter post, “I reiterate it is a bull market”, as he claimed in January that ‘the current bullish cloud lasts for the next few months’. Since the start of 2023, the cryptocurrency market signals a bullish trend. At the time of writing, global crypto market has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, which surged over 3.1% in a day.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
CNBC
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock now after it's faltered the last 6 months
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what Jim is calling 'insidious' market action which he thinks is keeping Club members from joining the Nasdaq rally. Jim says one portfolio holding is a buy on continued weakness and shares some technical analysis that could lead to a breakout. Jim also says he's not feeling good about one company after an earnings miss, and gives insight into what to expect from some other names in the Charitable Trust reporting after the close today.
u.today
SHIB and ADA Show Something You Don’t Want to Miss, Reaper Financial CEO Makes Surprising XRP Prediction, Ancient DOGE Address Wakes Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) show something you don't want to miss. According to Santiment’s data, Shiba Inu and Cardano have recently seen a spike in whale-tier transactions,...
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
bitcoinist.com
The Crypto Bull Market Trend Has Started! What Does This Mean for Ripple (XRP), Cronos (CRO), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)?
The market bulls are taking over as cryptocurrency prices are surging. Bitcoin (BTC) is taking the lead with other cryptocurrencies like Ripple (XRP) and Cronos (CRO) at the back. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has stood out with impressive gains after piquing investors’ interest. The protocol provides massive interoperability and inclusivity for...
Comments / 0