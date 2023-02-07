Non-avian theropod phalanges from the marine Fox Hills Formation (Maastrichtian), western South Dakota, USA

Read full article on original website
Related
Devil's Lake in North Dakota Has a Terrifying Loch Ness-Like Monster That Roams Its Depths
Myths surrounding a mysterious, amphibious creature that calls Devil's Lake in North Dakota home have been doing the rounds for a long time. Since the lake does not flow into a larger body of water or has no natural outlets, nobody knows how this creature came to inhabit its waters.
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
South Dakota-Based Company’s Balloon Mistaken For Chinese Spy Craft
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company Aerostar got caught up in the spy-balloon tracking over the weekend. A suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered in the skies over Montana last week. By Saturday the craft had drifted to the east coast of the United States, where it was shot down by a fighter jet, fell into the ocean, and was recovered.
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
Killing Montana? Drugs Are Taking These Counties One At A Time
Montana has entered a state of crisis. I am scared for our state, our communities, our family, and for our children. The fight against drugs continues to grow throughout the United States, and Montana is continuously seeing an increase in drug-related overdoses as we enter 2023. In just a ten-day...
KEVN
Judge is considering a decision in the Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States Government case
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The trial continues in the case of the Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States Government. The Oglala Sioux Tribe claims that the federal government is not honoring various treaties, including one signed in 1868. The 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty states that the U.S. government should provide either funding for law enforcement or the officers themselves.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Moose Ever Caught in Idaho
Idaho, a mountainous state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, offers diverse opportunities for hunters. The state is home to a wide variety of animals, including big trophy game like moose. Standing tall at six feet and weighing up to 1400 pounds, some might consider their hunting...
Missing Lakota man found dead after Colorado launches new indigenous alert system
A new recently enacted program in Colorado aims to streamline the missing persons alert for indigenous people in the state disproportionately victimized by domestic violence.
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
(AP) — Holly Wilson had just left to pick up soda for a steak dinner for her nine grandchildren last May, when a barrage of bullets was fired into her home on the largest Native American reservation in South Dakota. Her 6-year-old grandson, Logan Warrior Goings, jumped from the family’s loveseat and raced across the […]
That Chinese Balloon Passed Right Over Devils Tower, Wyoming
WAIT - HOLD ON!. It just HAPPENED to travel right over Devil's Tower?. Let's take a look at the path as posted by this tweet on Twitter. The same track was shown on several news sites, provided by meteorologists. To be clear, if the balloon had stopped moving and then...
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural Disaster
The Colorado mountain landscape is beautiful, but it can also be deadly. Steep mountains and narrow canyons can pose a threat during heavy rain. Water can quickly accumulate in the canyon, and the high walls prevent the water from spreading out causing it to rise fast and travel with great force. A large, fast-moving wall of water has the potential to turn into a dangerous flash flood.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall Along the Mississippi River
While the Mississippi River is the longest river in the United States, it only contains one major waterfall. Even though the falls have been substantially modified over time, they tell an incredible story of history, struggle, and change. Surrounded by incredible wildlife and a beautiful city, this waterfall dazzles all who stumble across it. Learn about the waterfall that sits on the Mississippi River and how tall it stands.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Desert Sheep Ever Caught in California
The desert sheep is a subspecies of bighorn sheep. You can find it in eastern California, Southern Utah, and Nevada deserts. It has a muscular body with chocolate brown fur, but its rump, belly, and muzzle are white. The desert sheep’s weight ranges from 160-250 pounds. But the males are heavier than the females and can weigh over 350 pounds.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Oregon
Finding gold, of any size, is an incredible feat, like finding a needle in a mountain-sized haystack. The hunger for gold has driven many fortune-seekers to rush to remote mountains and rivers in search of this precious yellow mineral. First discovered at the Reed Mine in North Carolina in 1799, the hunt for gold has been active in the United States ever since. Western states, including Oregon, have turned out to be the country’s biggest gold producers. In this article discover when and where Oregon’s largest gold nugget was found, what it would be worth today, and how you and your family can pan for gold on your next trip to Oregon.
getawaycouple.com
Your Guide to Badlands National Park Camping
Badlands National Park camping is some of the best camping in the country. With its stark beauty, camping in this national park under the star-lit night sky is worth its weight in gold. Or should we say fossils?. Did you know that Badlands has one of the world’s most impressive...
Comments / 0