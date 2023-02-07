Non-avian theropod phalanges from the marine Fox Hills Formation (Maastrichtian), western South Dakota, USA

Finding gold, of any size, is an incredible feat, like finding a needle in a mountain-sized haystack. The hunger for gold has driven many fortune-seekers to rush to remote mountains and rivers in search of this precious yellow mineral. First discovered at the Reed Mine in North Carolina in 1799, the hunt for gold has been active in the United States ever since. Western states, including Oregon, have turned out to be the country’s biggest gold producers. In this article discover when and where Oregon’s largest gold nugget was found, what it would be worth today, and how you and your family can pan for gold on your next trip to Oregon.

