(February 10, 2023) — Ernie is a handsome boy weighing around 70 pounds and he is full of life. He is one year old, is house-trained, and will let you know he has to go out. He absolutely loves toys, throwing them up in the air to catch. He is smart enough to know what the household items are and what are his toys.

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO