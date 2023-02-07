Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
kjluradio.com
Stabbing victim found along Highway 63 in Columbia
A woman with stab wounds is found early Friday morning in Columbia along Highway 63. The Columbia Police Department reports the woman was found around 6 a.m. along the side of southbound 63, just north of the I-70 connector. She appeared to have serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
krcgtv.com
Woman found stabbed on Highway 63, Columbia police seek information
Columbia police asked the public for more information after they found a woman who had been stabbed. According to a post on the Columbia Police Facebook page, on Friday morning, someone called 911 with a report of a woman who was seriously injured and was on the side of Highway 63, north of the connector with Interstate 70.
kjluradio.com
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
KMZU
Fulton residents injured in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two Fulton residents were injured in a Callaway County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Brandon Fennel left the right side of Highway 96, a quarter of a mile west of County Road 469. The truck struck two mailboxes, overcorrected, struck a culvert and became airborne.
myozarksonline.com
Woman faces multiple assault charges
A Laclede County woman is facing multiple charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer and a doctor. Laclede County Deputies reported that on February 7th they responded to a report of an assault in the 26-thousand block of Pelican Drive. The victim reported that Krystle Leeper had punched him several times and kicked him, knocked him to the ground, and stomped on him. Leeper, who was allegedly intoxicated, then got into his vehicle and drove away. He said he attempted to stop her as she was driving away and was dragged by the vehicle. Law enforcement located Leeper and as they were placing her in handcuffs she resisted. She was taken to the hospital where she allegedly kicked the officer, and also assaulted a doctor. According to the report filed with the court, after Leeper assaulted the officer, she was placed in the patrol car, but then got out and ran toward the emergency door to the hospital. 37-year-old Krystle Leeper is charged with 5 counts of assault, resisting arrest, and escape from custody. She is being held without bond with a hearing date of February 14th.
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman charged with drug trafficking, endangering child after victim dies from overdose
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is being charged with three felonies after allegedly selling fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed. Erica K. McBride, 30, of Newburg, was arrested on Feb. 9 and formally charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. On Feb. […]
houstonherald.com
Police investigate suspicious death on Chestnut Street
The Houston Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Wednesday night. Police Chief Brad Evans said the department was called at about 9:37 p.m. to the 300 block of West Chestnut Ave. for a reported death. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Aker, 72, deceased. Evans...
KRMS Radio
Gravois Mills Man Facing Multiple Charges Including Unlawful Use Of A Weapon
A 33-year-old Gravois Mills man faces several charges after being arrested in Morgan County. Courthouse records show that Devin John Meinershagen is charged with unlawful use of a weapon exhibiting, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, escape or attempted escape from custody, assault special victims and resisting arrest. Meinershagen...
krcgtv.com
Man accused of pushing woman off overpass appears in court virtually
COLUMBIA — The man accused of pushing a woman to her death from an overpass appeared in court virtually Friday. Jessie Williams is charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Kaylen Ann Schmit. He appeared in court Friday virtually and requested a public defender. The judge told...
kjluradio.com
Sinkhole shuts down Camden County road overnight into Friday
A sinkhole prompts Camden County officials to close a road about six miles east of Macks Creek. The Camden County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday afternoon that a sinkhole had developed on Mailhack Road, forcing them to close the road overnight into Friday. Motorists in that area are asked to find alternate routes. There’s no word on the size of the hole.
kjluradio.com
Morgan County woman accused of murdering boyfriend sentenced to probation
A Morgan County woman, accused of murdering her boyfriend, is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge. Tracia Caruso, of Versailles, was arrested in July of 2022 and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 65-year-old Dennis Seybold. A jury trial was scheduled to begin in April.
Phelps County teen arrested, accused of murdering father
UPDATE 2/8/23 — Karlinski has a confined docket hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 9 and a bond reduction hearing for 9 a.m. on Feb. 21. Original story, published Feb. 7, 2023: PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. James man was arrested on Feb. 6 in connection to the murder of his father. Samuel […]
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges by state patrol
A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday night on a several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James L. Hawkins, 44, was wanted on two felony Texas County warrants for driving while revoked and passing a bad check, felony Wright County warrant for failure to appear – passing bad check, misdemeanor Phelps County warrant for failing to appear – bad checks, misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrant for dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.
California man sentenced to 21 years for shipping meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from San Diego was sentenced in federal court for shipping large quantities of meth to southwest Missouri. According to a press release, Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Feb. 17, 2022, Magallon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. […]
933kwto.com
Body Found in I-44 Median Identified
The Highway Patrol has identified a body found in the median of I-44 near the West Bypass exit in Springfield. Troopers say Craig Griffitts from California was hit by a car around 4:40 Monday morning. The vehicle was driven by a man from Republic. Authorities did not get a call...
krcgtv.com
Emergency bridge work will close one lane of Highway 63 in Columbia
The Missouri Department of Transportation said they would close one lane of Highway 63 for emergency work on Sunday. The emergency bridge repairs will be on the southbound lanes of the highway, where it crosses Interstate 70. Work will start at 8:00 am on Sunday. The work will go around...
kjluradio.com
Grand jury indictment filed against suspect in murder of MU student, arraignment scheduled
An arraignment date is set for a Columbia woman accused of murdering a MU student and burning his body. On Friday, a grand jury indictment was filed against Emma Adams, 20. She’s charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse for the death of Samuel Clemons, 21, formerly of Jefferson City. Her case was transferred to circuit court in front of Judge Jeff Harris.
St. James teenager dies in rollover crash on I-44
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from St. James was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 in Phelps County. According to a crash report, the teenager was a passenger in a pickup truck that traveled off the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned several times, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown from the truck.
