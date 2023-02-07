Read full article on original website
Bruce
3d ago
oh my lord! 1 pm in broad day. this isn't just vehicular theft, this is attempted murder! and for two people ---- including the baby
NC~Nana
4d ago
What the news failed to also say, this lady is almost 8 months pregnant. Praying for her and her baby
Casey Jackson
4d ago
can't even go out during the day anymore. so sad. I hope they get every Oz of pain they deserve.
cbs17
Man stole trailer, led officers on highway chase, Garner police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man could face multiple charges after a chase Saturday afternoon involving a stolen trailer led to an arrest, according to the Garner Police Department. After 12 p.m., officers said they attempted to stop a white escalade after their flock cameras caught it on video...
cbs17
Woman out of hospital after being shot 7 times, losing unborn child during Fayetteville carjacking
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is out of the hospital Friday night after being shot seven times and losing her unborn child. Brittany Rich was carjacked outside a Fayetteville convenient store earlier in the week. She said she still can’t believe she’s alive after being shot seven...
cbs17
Cumberland County suspect robs store clerk at gunpoint, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect. Deputies said on Jan. 29 at 3:17 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K located at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville for a robbery.
cbs17
1 dead after car crashes into Airborne & Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died when a car crashed into a museum in Fayetteville Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported at 9:20 p.m. at 100 Bragg Blvd. at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. “Preliminary investigation revealed that an...
cbs17
Man living at Sanford Inn caught with crack, ecstasy, guns, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
3 wanted, 2 in custody after man found dead in car in NC field, sheriff’s office says
A man's body was found inside a car on a field outside of Lumberton and three others are wanted, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged with attempted murder in bar shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-year-old Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Monday shooting that followed a fight at a bar. Officers were called Monday to Jumper’s Nite Life Bar at South Reilly Road in reference to a large disturbance and shooting, police said.
cbs17
Sampson County jail attack seriously injures officer, sheriff partially blames low staffing
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff is blaming short staffing for an attack by a jail inmate that injured a deputy this week. The incident took place at the Sampson County Jail C pod on Tuesday and left a detention officer with a “serious” injury, according to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.
cbs17
Raleigh police release body cam video of Darryl Williams’ death in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have released body camera video Friday showing what led up to 32-year-old Darryl Williams’ in-custody death. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after officers fired stun guns at him three times on Jan. 17.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Moore County altercation leads to shooting: sheriff
The shooting happened after an altercation between two men who both resided at the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
'I was bleeding out:' Pregnant woman shot 7 times outside Fayetteville store loses unborn child
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pregnant woman who was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in Fayetteville has lost her unborn child. She shared her story with WRAL Fayetteville reporter Gilbert Baez. The shooting was breaking news when WRAL reported it on Monday. Witnesses said 25-year-old Brittany Rich was...
Raleigh police release video of stun gun use before man dies
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s capital city released body and dashboard camera footage Friday that shows the arrest of a Black man who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him. Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at a hospital after being confronted and handcuffed...
Two people stabbed during restaurant fight
LUMBERTON — Two people received serious injuries in a fight in a restaurant. According to a statement released by the Lumber
cbs17
Man pleads guilty to raping juvenile, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that a man pleaded guilty to two counts of rape on Wednesday. Jerry Williams, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second degree forcible rape. Police said the victim was a juvenile at the time of the incident and knew the offender.
Infant dies, 2 men identified in triple fatal shooting in NC
A shooting Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Bunce Road is now a triple killing as the infant that was injured has died.
cbs17
2 displaced in Fayetteville house fire, one had to be rescued from home, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were displaced and one had to be rescued after their home caught on fire in Fayetteville early Saturday morning, officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department told CBS 17. At about 5:13 a.m., fire officials said crews were called to a home on the...
cbs17
‘I’m seeking justice for my son’: Darryl Williams’ mother reacts after release of police body-cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department released the body camera footage of the in-custody death of Darryl Williams. Before the videos were released to the public, Williams’ family had the chance to watch them at Raleigh police headquarters Thursday. Williams’ mother Sonya Williams said...
2 killed, infant wounded in deadly Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead and an infant wounded.
Clinton man shot dead; suspects sought
A Clinton man is dead and suspects are being sought following a Wednesday night shooting. Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton Polic
