Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 56

Bruce
3d ago

oh my lord! 1 pm in broad day. this isn't just vehicular theft, this is attempted murder! and for two people ---- including the baby

Reply
20
NC~Nana
4d ago

What the news failed to also say, this lady is almost 8 months pregnant. Praying for her and her baby

Reply(16)
38
Casey Jackson
4d ago

can't even go out during the day anymore. so sad. I hope they get every Oz of pain they deserve.

Reply
27
 

