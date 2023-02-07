Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in HarrisburgMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Soldiers retrieve an explosive shell discovered at the Gettysburg Civil War SiteAndrei TapalagaGettysburg, PA
Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergHarrisburg, PA
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew TarantinoCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
pahomepage.com
Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County
Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County. Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman...
Cumberland County winery tapping into local fruit, large family to grow its fan base
Located at 1925 McClure’s Gap Road, about a 15-minute drive northwest of Carlisle, The Winery at the Long Shot Farm is housed in a remodeled historic barn, surrounded by vineyards, a large pond and a gorgeous view of Blue Mountain. Tina and Jeff Weyant opened the place in 2018,...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
tourcounsel.com
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
abc27.com
2 alarm fire destroys Adams County barn
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a barn in Adams County on Saturday, Feb. 11. According to Greenmount Fire company, the call came in at 11:42 a.m. to the 1300 block of Bull Frog Road and became a 2-alarm fire. Fire crews were on the scene until approximately 2 p.m.
Main Street Gettysburg is selected to participate in pilot rural small business support program
Gettysburg, PA (February 9, 2023) – Main Street Gettysburg has been selected to participate in a new small business resiliency audit and resources pilot program. In partnership with Main Street America, Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, Main Street Gettysburg will serve an important role in creating new tools to assist rural small business owners in identifying and responding to challenges. Financial support for this project comes from USDA’s Rural Business Development Grants program.
Developer plans to build 4 warehouses near several central Pa. schools
A Lemoyne-based developer is planning to build four warehouses in York County -- three in Carroll Township and one in Franklin Township. Crossroads Commercial Development is proposing to develop two warehouse/distribution centers on Golf Course Road and one warehouse/distribution center at 700 S. Baltimore St. in Carroll Township.
abc27.com
Late-night crash closes road in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A late-night crash in Lancaster County injured at least two people on Friday, Feb. 10. According to the East Hempfield Police Department, the crash occurred on the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road around 11:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and injured at least two people, according to police.
abc27.com
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
abc27.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
abc27.com
Police find missing York County woman safe
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 new store closures in Pa., including this Cumberland County location
Bed Bath & Beyond has been announcing the closure of hundreds of its stores recently, and now a West Shore location has been added to the list. The home goods retailer is closing its store at the Silver Spring Commons shopping center at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
WGAL
Fire damages Lancaster Motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. When firefighters arrived around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the Lancaster Motel in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway, flames were spreading through the one-story building. Everyone got out safely. Firefighters said there is...
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
abc27.com
New Wing Stop is now opened in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
Take a look inside Gettysburg’s newest museum, which tells the ‘story of the people’
The room is dark, the floors are shaking, the blinds are broken, there’s the sound of glass shattering, the sound of gunfire, and the sounds of war outside. “We must stay down here, it’s the only safe place in the house,” a man tells his family. And...
wfmd.com
Maryland Farm & Harvest To Feature Frederick County Farm Next Tuesday
It was a dairy farm, but now the owners grow grains. Owings, Mills, Md (KM) The television program “Maryland Farm and Harvest” is spotlighting a Frederick County Farm. Series Producer Bob Ferrier says his crew paid a visit to Burrier’s Linganore Farm in Union Bridge. He says the farm was depicted during the first season of “Maryland Farm and Harvest.” “I realize that they had shot at Burriers in season one. And I thought what a great way to tie in season one as part of the tenth anniversary celebration of the series is to revisit some of these farms,” he said.
Lancaster County man charged with criminal homicide of 12-year-old
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Columbia man is facing charges after admitting to raping and killing a 12-year-old girl. Jason Shackelford, 39, from Columbia, has been charged with criminal homicide for the death of a the girl, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. At this time, Shackelford...
FOX 43
