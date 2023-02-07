Read full article on original website
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Cumberland Farms
One lucky lottery player became several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer this week after winning a $1 million prize from a ticket bought at a Cumberland Farms location in Massachusetts. The seven-figure award was won from the “$1,000,000 Cash” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at the Cumberland...
Trial set for Logan Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple on trail
A New Hampshire Superior Court judge set a summer trial date for a Vermont man accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple walking up a trail in April 2022. On Monday, a New Hampshire Superior Court judge set two tentative jury trial dates for Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man who’s been arraigned on several charges in connection with the alleged murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid on April 18, 2022, according to a New Hampshire Superior Court clerk.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
CBS Sports
How to watch Maine vs. Vermont: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Maine Black Bears are 0-20 against the Vermont Catamounts since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Black Bears and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cross Insurance Center. Maine is out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.
