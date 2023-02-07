Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
NBC4 Columbus
Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48
Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48.
NBC4 Columbus
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school.
Ohio lawmakers consider bill to overhaul criteria for marijuana OVIs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State Sen. Nathan Manning wants to equip Ohioans with extra armor to fend off a marijuana OVI charge. The North Ridgeville Republican on Thursday introduced legislation that would overhaul the way law enforcement screens marijuana impairment among motorists, citing the drug’s long-lasting presence in the body and the lack of clear-cut […]
NBC4 Columbus
Locals take the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Ohio athletes
Locals take the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Ohio athletes.
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
Bexley student organizes protest response to racist image
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – One of the Bexley Middle School students who organized a walkout Friday, one week after a racist image was broadcast on the school’s morning announcements, said she was hurt by seeing the image. Seventh-grader Damiah Milner said she and her friend were the ones who came up with the idea for […]
FBI conducts search of Pence’s Indiana home in documents case
The FBI on Friday conducted a search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana weeks after documents with classified markings were found there, multiple outlets reported. The search was done in cooperation with Pence’s team, which had been in touch with federal officials about it in advance. News of the search was first […]
NBC4 Columbus
This is the average price of a used car in Ohio
iSeeCars lists its ranking of the average used car price by state
