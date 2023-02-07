ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

gohofstra.com

Big Second Quarter Leads Hofstra to Season-Opening Win

Hempstead, NY – A six-goal second quarter, plus excellent defending and goalkeeping, made the difference in Hofstra's 14-6 win in the home-opener for the Pride over Long Island from James M. Shuart Stadium on a picturesque Saturday afternoon. After a 1-1 first quarter, with Jackie Gatti finding the back...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Tripped Up By Quinnipiac

Oceanside, NY - Jimena Garbino and Sabira Mohamed each won their singles flights as Hofstra dropped a 5-2 decision to Quinnipiac Saturday night at Point Set Indoor. The Pride dropped to 0-2 on the season with the loss, while the Bobcats improved to 2-3 with the win. Garbino won at...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Heads East for Long Island Rivalry Rematch

Hempstead, NY – Fresh off a stunning, last-second victory on Thursday, the Hofstra women's basketball team aims to keep the winning ways going with a Colonial Athletic Association contest on Sunday in the 14th meeting of the Long Island Rivalry against Stony Brook. Tip-off against the Seawolves is scheduled...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Headed To The Jersey Shore; Hofstra To Face Monmouth On Saturday

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball team will put its six-game win streak on the line on Saturday when it travels to Monmouth. Tip-off from the OceanFirst Bank Center is slated for 2 p.m. The game will air on SNY and FloHoops and WRHU will have an audio-only broadcast...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

