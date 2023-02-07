Read full article on original website
Android 13 gets a wide rollout for Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy A23 5G in the US. The big Android update for these phones comes more than a month after their factory-unlocked counterparts picked it up. International models gained the new Android version more than two months ago.
Android 13 is finally available for Galaxy A51 5G in the US
After an unusually lengthy delay, Samsung has finally released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy A51 5G in the US. The big Android update is now available for the factory-unlocked units of the phone. The carrier-locked counterparts shouldn’t be too far behind. The new Android version, which also bundles Samsung’s One UI 5.0 custom software, has already reached the mid-range smartphone in most international markets. The Galaxy A51 4G has received Android 13 globally, including in the US.
The Steam Deck will now load faster for game hoarders
The Steam Deck doesn’t have obscenely long startup time, but that doesn’t meant it couldn’t benefit from that time being reduced. Luckily for some users, that’s exactly what the latest Steam Deck client update is offering. In a post today Valve says it has pushed the latest client update out to the Steam Deck. It introduces a handful of fixes and feature improvements, and is available to all Steam Deck owners via the stable channel.
Android 13 starts rolling out to LG Velvet 5G
Android 13 has started rolling out to the LG Velvet 5G. This smartphone launched back in May 2020, and you may remember it for its camera setup on the back. It had a ‘raindrop’ camera layout. Android 13 starts rolling out to the LG Velvet 5G from 2020.
Snapdragon SoC names may get confusing again
According to a tipster, Snapdragon SoC names may get confusing again. Yogesh Brar tweeted out that he “heard” that Qualcomm plans to start using the ‘P’ and ‘T’ letters in its Snapdragon SoC branding. Snapdragon SoC names may become confusing again. He gave out...
Here's why Samsung's Galaxy S23 uses so much storage for "System"
This week, there’s been a few articles circulating the Internet, about how much storage Samsung is using for “System” on the Galaxy S23 models. This all started with an article from Ars Technica this week, about how the Galaxy S23 was using 60GB of space for the System. This is true, and also not true at the same time.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra aces JerryRigEverything's durability test
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched earlier this month, and we’ve already seen one durability test video pop up online, the one from PBKreviews. Well, a second one popped up, from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, a channel many of you are familiar with. The Galaxy S23 Ultra does great...
Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
The OnePlus 11 is a brand new smartphone at this point. It’s the best OnePlus has to offer, and we continue our series of comparisons with the best of Google. In this article, we’ll compare the OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro arrived in September last year, and it’s currently Google’s flagship. It’s considered by many to be one of the best, if not the best camera smartphone for stills. It will be interesting to see how the OnePlus 11 compares to that, amongst other things.
Galaxy A54 5G storage and color options leaked ahead of launch
Fresh from the Galaxy S23 flagship launch, Samsung is now gearing up to open the floodgates for its 2023 mid-range and budget models. The Galaxy A54 5G is expected to arrive next month as the most powerful mid-range Galaxy smartphone this year. Ahead of the impending launch, a reliable tipster has revealed the phone’s colors and storage variants.
Qualcomm brings 5G to smartwatches and IoT with Snapdragon X35
Qualcomm has just made 5G available for a wide range of smaller gadgets, such as smartwatches, smart glasses, and IoT (internet of things) devices. The semiconductor giant has launched the Snapdragon X35 5G modem to fuel a new wave of 5G devices. The Snapdragon X35 5G is the world’s first...
Android 14 says goodbye to terrible Battery Usage Screen
Yesterday, the first developer preview for Android 14 launched, and since then, many have been digging through to see what’s new this time around. One feature that many are going to be excited about, are the changes to the battery usage screen. Google revamped this screen with Android 12 a couple years ago, which made it pretty useless. But now, it’s going to be slightly less useless.
Samsung components make up over 50% of Pixel 7 Pro's cost
Many of you probably already know that the Tensor processors powering Google’s recent Pixel smartphones are manufactured by Samsung. The Korean firm also helped Google with the chip’s development. But it isn’t the only Samsung-made component in Pixels. According to research firm Counterpoint Research, Samsung accounts for more than 50 percent of components in the Pixel 7 Pro.
Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a top-tier tablet from the Korean OEM that made its first debut in February 2022, along with Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus. Samsung hopes to challenge Apple iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface with this lineup. Thanks to a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, Tab S8 Ultra is the biggest product in the lineup that offers a seamless multi-window and multiple apps experience. However, every experience can be more prosperous with proper accessories. Some accessories can even enhance your device functionality and turn it into a workstation.
Check out Caseology's stunning new Galaxy S23 Ultra cases
Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 Ultra back on February 1. And since then, a lot of cases have come out for the new phone. Including a few from Caseology. That’s a company that we usually feature in our case buyer’s guide for most smartphones – including the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Caseology makes cases that we use personally, and we know that they are high-quality. So they usually get a spot.
ChatGPT could be huge for in-game conversations with NPCs
ChatGPT is currently taking the world by storm, most recently because of both Microsoft’s and Google’s adaptations of the technology for search, but the possibilities of what the tech could be used for are much more vast, like say, conjuring up more contextually aware conversations with NPCs (non-player characters) inside of a video game.
Alibaba starts internally testing its ChatGPT competitor
ChatGPT has created a sudden fervor for conversational AI in the tech industry, and everyone wants to be the master of it. Alibaba is the latest company to enter this race. The Chinese tech giant is reportedly conducting internal testing of its ChatGPT competitor. It hasn’t officially announced a launch date for the solution, which doesn’t yet have a name, at least not known to the public.
Xiaomi intros Hello Kitty smartphone, because why not?
Xiaomi has announced a limited edition Hello Kitty smartphone. It basically gave one of its existing smartphones a makeover. This is the Xiaomi Civi 2, in a Hello Kitty costume. Xiaomi announces a Hello Kitty smartphone, but you probably can’t get it. As many of you have immediately guessed,...
Amazon Luna lets you purchase game add-ons
Amazon Luna is giving subscribers the ability to purchase game add-ons for titles they play using the service. Yes, that means Luna is adding micro transactions. The thing to keep in mind here, is that you don’t own any of the games you play on Luna. Amazon refreshes the lineup from time to time by removing some titles and adding in others. Currently it adds anywhere from 3-10 games a month. It’s also getting ready to remove 53 titles here soon.
You can now play Game Boy games on Nintendo Switch
Yesterday during its latest Direct, Nintendo revealed that Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games would be coming to the Switch. The company has finally answered the cries of fans to bring these well-loved retro games to the console. In total there will be 15 games from the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance coming to the Switch at launch, which was February 8. But Nintendo promises more will be added in the future too.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is here with bug fixes, new security patch
About a week ago, we reported that Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is rolling out to Pixel phones. Well, now, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 has started reaching Pixel devices, with some bug fixes, and a new security patch. Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is rolling out to Pixel smartphones.
