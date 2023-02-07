Read full article on original website
Local Planning Committee votes to send amended District Facility Plan to KDE for review
The Local Planning Committee met Thursday evening, where they heard from the public and voted to send the amended draft District Facility Plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. The proposal presented to the committee by Superintendent Chris Bentzel includes the plan to convert Martin Luther King Elementary...
School board to consider purchase of weapons detection systems in special-called meeting
There will be a special-called meeting of the Christian County School Board Monday where they will consider approving the purchase of weapons detection systems. According to the agenda, the meeting will be virtual and will take place at 4:30 p.m.—the weapons detection system, if approved, would be installed at Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School and Bluegrass Learning Academy.
Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
Rep. Dossett discusses Week 2 of General Assembly session
Ninth District State Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke says while a large amount of legislation hasn’t moved forward during the second week of the 2023 General Assembly session, discussions on several matters have picked up. The House Education Committee held a lengthy meeting on Kentucky’s teacher shortage and while...
Lou Slaughter
(84, Elkton) Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Slaughter’s Cemetery in Clifty. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge.
Joseph Springer
(56, Elkton) Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
Kevin Simmons
(56, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of life services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will be Sunday at 1 p.m. until the service hour. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus
A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
Man flown to Skyline after industrial accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following an industrial accident Thursday afternoon at White Drive Motors on Bill Bryan Boulevard. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man was pinned under a piece of operating equipment and employees were able to free him using a fork lift.
Todd County Jail looking to purchase full body scanner
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning gave approval for the Todd County Jail to apply for grant funds to help purchase a full-body scanner that could help reduce the entry of illegal contraband into the facility. It was part of an otherwise routine agenda that magistrates made quick work of,...
Man shot to death Wednesday night in Hopkinsville
A man was shot to death Wednesday night on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville. A call of shots fired went out just after 11 p.m. and an adult male victim was soon located on Breathitt. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 42-year old Tony Burse of McHenry Street, Hopkinsville sustained multiple...
CBB Thursday News and Notes
(Undated) — Number-5 Tennessee got upset by Vanderbilt 66-65 in college basketball action. The Vols are now 19-and-5 and will host Missouri Saturday night. The Commodores improved to 12-and-12 and will head to Florida on Saturday. Memphis crushed South Florida 99-81. The Tigers are now 18-and-6 and will host Temple on Sunday. Kentucky fell to Arkansas in its last game. The Wildcats dropped to 16-and-8 and will head to Athens to play Georgia on Saturday. Louisville recently lost to Pitt. The Cardinals are 3-and-21 and will hit the road to play Number-20 Miami on Saturday.
Oak Grove man arrested on drug trafficking, gun charges
An Oak Grove man is facing drug trafficking and gun charges following an investigation Wednesday night at a Sideline Drive residence. The investigation began when a man picked his child up from the babysitter and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence, according to an arrest citation for 18-year old Quedon Scott of Oak Grove, which says the father took the child to the hospital to check for possible marijuana exposure.
