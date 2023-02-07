Read full article on original website
bowienewsonline.com
Hope the house goat enjoying run at Bowie Elementary School
Bowie Elementary School students have received some real-life lessons from Hope, the house goat who comes to school each day with teacher Charmie Sanders. The goat was born with an injured leg and could not stand to nurse. While her leg is fine now, the mama won’t take her back. Sanders said the goat wears a diaper all the time and at home where she hangs out with a giant tortoise. When the goat starts eating real food, the pair will live together.
bowienewsonline.com
Longtime Saint Jo educator Denise Thurman announces retirement
Saint Jo Elementary Principal Denise Thurman has announced her plans to retire from Saint Jo Independent School District after 30 years of service. While serving as the Saint Jo Elementary Principal Thurman implemented a full-day pre-kindergarten program, developed a full-day three-year-old program, led the campus to receive numerous awards, increased student enrollment and achievement and led the campus through a successful renovation/construction process funding through the passing of the SJISD bond.
bowienewsonline.com
Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen planning for event
Plans are already underway for the 2023 Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen contest in May. The invitation is already out for young women interested in running for rodeo queen and princess. The contest is open to all girls ages 18 and under. The Chisholm Trail Rodeo takes place May 12-13 in...
bowienewsonline.com
1 new candidate joins NISD race
One new candidate joined the Nocona election cycle this week as Shelly Parker signed up for place seven on the Nocona Independent School District Board of Trustees challenging incumbent Jay Womack. The place five race has Gary Eldred as the lone candidate so far. Incumbent J.W. Patterson had signed up...
bowienewsonline.com
Nocona General Hospital forms new charitable foundation
The board of Nocona General Hospital announced the formation of the Nocona General Hospital Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit corporation separate from the hospital, formed to support the mission and goals of the hospital and the general well-being of residents of the hospital district. “Our new foundation provides our...
bowienewsonline.com
Girls Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians finished the regular season on Tuesday with a blowout win against Olney. The Lady Indians won 63-13 against the Lady Cubs on senior night. It was fated to be a night of celebration in Nocona. The Lady Indians had already wrapped up their fifth straight district title before the game started. Olney was on the outside of the playoff picture, playing its final game of the season and was not going to spoil the last Nocona home game.
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie City Council sees fruits of one grant for emergency communication equipment
Kirk Higgins, City of Bowie emergency management coordinator, told the city council this week it was “just like Christmas,” as he showed off a shiny new array of nearly $16,000 worth of portable communication equipment. Portable antennas, power boxes, radios, extra-heavy duty extension cords, generators, propane tanks, fire...
bowienewsonline.com
Lady Rabbits win senior night 48-36
The Bowie Lady Rabbits wrapped up second place in district with their regular season finale at home against Vernon. The Lady Rabbits won 48-36 against a tough Lady Lions team that was hoping to play spoiler for Bowie’s senior night. The Lady Rabbits nearly lost at Vernon the first...
bowienewsonline.com
Boys Roundup
The Nocona Indians kept the good times rolling by winning their seventh district game in a row on Tuesday against Olney. The Indians won 50-35 against the Cubs at home to stay in first place in the district standings. Nocona was just coming off an important win against Seymour where...
bowienewsonline.com
Incumbents still dominate election filings for Nocona May races
Those interested in running for the May 6 Nocona city, school and hospital district elections have just under two weeks to file for the ballot. During the opening weeks it has mainly been incumbents throwing their hats into the ring, but one of those incumbents has since pulled out of the race. Filing ends on Feb. 17.
bowienewsonline.com
Commissioners to hear broadband survey report on Monday
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 and hear a report on the recent broadband survey. Pam Waggonner with Connected Nation will make a presentation on the survey results for the county that was conducted last fall. The data is part of the overall state survey on connectivity and where improvements are needed. Last month she gave a brief introduction and briefly touched on the data noting the future meeting.
