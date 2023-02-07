Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Police find missing York County woman safe
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
abc27.com
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was allegedly in possession of a stolen firearm, as well as cocaine and marijuana, struck a police car as he tried to navigate around emergency vehicles that were responding to a call with their lights activated. According to the Lower Allen...
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
abc27.com
York County police phone number being used in scams
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams. The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person...
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man convicted after delivering drugs resulting in death
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 29-year-old Thomas Wiley Jr. of the 100 block...
$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Killing of 12-Year-Old Girl He Stored in a Freezer in Lancaster Co.
WARNING: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers. Jason Shackelford was charged with criminal homicide in the killing of his former girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter who he stored in a freezer, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. On Friday, East...
OSHA fines Pennsylvania factory after 2 workers fell into chocolate tank in 2022
A central Pennsylvania confectionary company was fined more than $14,500 after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate at an M&M/Mars factory last June, federal safety officials said.
abc27.com
New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
Not your typical x-ray: Dog, frog go through security checkpoints at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) is happy to help passengers travel with their pets. However, they don't recommend sending your furry friend through the x-ray machine unless you also happen to be a licensed veterinarian. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials remind pet owners to remove any pets...
abc27.com
Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were arrested today in connection to a shooting on the 600 block of East Market Street, York City Police say. According to a police report, officers responded to the area after getting reports of a shooting and found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
abc27.com
One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
abc27.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police investigating after two dogs shot in Lancaster yard
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting of two dogs who were in their yard. As a result of the shooting one of the dogs died and one of the dogs was injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 1 at around...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
abc27.com
Police investigating Lancaster County homicide, suspect in custody
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a homicide with a suspect in custody. Columbia Borough Police say officers began an investigation after a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Ave. H around 8:18 a.m. A suspect is in...
abc27.com
2 men charged after undercover Lancaster County Human Trafficking Unit operation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Mount Joy Borough Police Department, two men were charged with Patronizing Prostitutes after they allegedly responded to online advertisements posted by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Unit. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the...
