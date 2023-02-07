ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Local fire agencies busy with an influx in fire calls

(Jefferson County) Firefighters in Jefferson County were kept busy last Friday responding to various fire calls in the county. Fire crews with the High Ridge Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge. High Ridge fire Chief John Barton says...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

St. Louis police car struck during second overnight accident on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police car was struck overnight on I-70 while providing cover for another crash site. According to SLMPD, I-70 at Riverview was shut down around 12:45 a.m. Friday due to a two-vehicle crash. One of the cars caught on fire and police responded to help look for the drivers, who ran from the vehicle after the crash.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge home damaged by fire

A home in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge was significantly damaged by fire last week. The woman and two men who live there, along with two dogs, got out of the home without injuries, High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton said. The High Ridge Fire Protection...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot during robbery in St. Louis parking lot

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while trying to get away from robbers Friday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the parking lot on 1504 Washington Avenue. Seven victims were standing outside their cars and talking amongst themselves when two male suspects walked up to them with a gun and demanded their money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
TROY, MO
KMOV

Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store. A woman contacted News 4 about a maroon Jeep following her into a Schnuck’s parking lot on Loughboro in South City. The woman stated she went into the grocery store for 10 minutes, and her catalytic converter was gone when she came out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tspr.org

Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified

The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
MACOMB, IL
KMOV

Man killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy