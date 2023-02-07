Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Local fire agencies busy with an influx in fire calls
(Jefferson County) Firefighters in Jefferson County were kept busy last Friday responding to various fire calls in the county. Fire crews with the High Ridge Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge. High Ridge fire Chief John Barton says...
Fire damages Hillsboro food pantry
A fire led to significant damages Tuesday morning at a Hillsboro food pantry.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
KMOV
St. Louis police car struck during second overnight accident on I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police car was struck overnight on I-70 while providing cover for another crash site. According to SLMPD, I-70 at Riverview was shut down around 12:45 a.m. Friday due to a two-vehicle crash. One of the cars caught on fire and police responded to help look for the drivers, who ran from the vehicle after the crash.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge home damaged by fire
A home in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge was significantly damaged by fire last week. The woman and two men who live there, along with two dogs, got out of the home without injuries, High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton said. The High Ridge Fire Protection...
Two dead in south St. Louis County house fire
Two adults died Wednesday morning in a south St. Louis County house fire.
Man shot during robbery in St. Louis parking lot
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while trying to get away from robbers Friday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the parking lot on 1504 Washington Avenue. Seven victims were standing outside their cars and talking amongst themselves when two male suspects walked up to them with a gun and demanded their money.
Building collapses near I-70 in north St. Louis
A building at 927 Tyler has collapsed.
St. Louis police searching for endangered missing man
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing man. Mark Corwin, 28, was reported missing on Jan. 21 by his mother after last being seen on Oct. 9, 2022, in the area of Saint Louis University Hospital.
KMOV
Woman found dead in yard of North City home early Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found dead in the backyard of a North City home overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Authorities have identified the victim as 32-year-old Yuanita Salone. Police tell News 4 they received a call about a burglary at a home in the 5100 block of...
Vehicle, body recovered from pond near Metro East hospital
Crews recovered a vehicle and body from a pond Monday near a Metro East hospital.
Catalytic converter thief caught on camera in Schnucks parking lot
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a thief who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a Schnucks in South St. Louis this week. The crime happened on Monday around 3 p.m. at the grocery store at Interstate 55 and Loughborough. The thief was...
starvedrock.media
Missing man’s body found in submerged car in O’Fallon, Ill., retention pond near hospital
O'FALLON, Ill. — Divers have recovered the body and vehicle of a Metro East man in a retention pond at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. David Foster, 50, of Swansea, had been missing since Jan. 13 when he left work in the Belleville area. Police said they don't suspect foul play....
KMOV
Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
KMOV
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store. A woman contacted News 4 about a maroon Jeep following her into a Schnuck’s parking lot on Loughboro in South City. The woman stated she went into the grocery store for 10 minutes, and her catalytic converter was gone when she came out.
You Paid For It: East St. Louis apartment hole
A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Murder investigation after police find body in north St. Louis
St. Louis City Police officers thought they were responding to a burglary call in north St. Louis overnight, but the case turned into a murder investigation once officers arrived at the scene and found a dead body.
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
KMOV
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
