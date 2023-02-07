Read full article on original website
sonomamag.com
Kapu Bar Brings the Tiki Experience to Petaluma
Petaluma’s new Kapu Bar is the tiki-tackiest, booziest, most questionably appropriate escape from reality none of us knew Sonoma County desperately needed. Because after fires, floods, a pandemic and years of binge drinking at home, it’s about time for a few (dozen) mai tais with friends inside faux palm-leaf huts, especially when served with the best garlic chicken east of Kona.
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How North Bay construction firms are trying to recruit reluctant younger workers
Garrett Anken enjoys his career and finds it rewarding. But he’s made choices that many of his Gen Z peers didn’t. Anken, 24, works as an apprentice plumber at Sonoma-based Peterson Mechanical, a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning contractor that serves Napa, Marin, Solano and four other Bay Area counties.
ksro.com
Three North Bay Pharmacies Closing After Buyout from Walgreens
Three pharmacies in the North Bay are closing after Walgreens bought Medley Health. Medley Health was the parent company of Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, which operates the three pharmacies in Sonoma, Napa and Novato. The New York-based company filed for bankruptcy in December, after reporting it was 110-million-dollars in debt. A bankruptcy judge approved Walgreens’ purchase of the company for more than 19-point-three-million-dollars on Tuesday. The Pharmaca pharmacy in Sonoma will close on February 25th.
sonomamag.com
Russian River Brewing Co. Releases Pliny the Younger to Restaurants, Bars
Pliny the Younger, Russian River Brewing Co.’s ultra-coveted, limited-release Triple IPA, is springing up at bars and restaurants throughout the Bay Area and beyond — six weeks ahead of the in-person release slated for next month at Russian River’s brewpubs. It’s the second year in a row...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
Eater
Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County
Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
KTVU FOX 2
Amazon truck completely charred on Highway 37 in Novato
An Amazon truck caught fire in Novato Tuesday night, according to officials. The truck is a complete loss, but there were no reported injuries during the fire.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley Vintners elects new board leader
Andy Erickson, owner of Favia winery, has been elected chair of Napa Valley Vintners. Along with Erickson, the group’s board elected Cyril Chappellet, president and CEO of Chappellet Vineyard, as vice chair and Jaime Araujo, founder of Trois Noix, as secretary-treasurer. Other members of the 2023 board of directors:...
Santa Rosa costume store closing after 43 years
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Disguise the Limit Costumes and Rentals has been a popular and well-loved one-stop shop for costumes for 43 years. But the owner says times have changed. Fancy the Victorian era? There is a section for that. What about an outfit from the 80s with cool shoulder pads? You name it, […]
OnlyInYourState
3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours
Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
Food banks brace for more demand as CalFresh benefits set to expire
(KRON) — During the pandemic, an extra allotment of CalFresh benefits were provided for those in need to buy food, but soon those extra dollars will go away. Food banks across the Bay Area and California are expecting a surge in demand in the coming weeks and months. Those who have been receiving an extra […]
NBC Bay Area
Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet
Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
Robert Downey Jr.-backed classic car company moving into old California Navy shipyard
Kindred Motorworks is opening a new headquarters and assembly building on California's Mare Island to build its high-end vintage vehicle conversions.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Driver enters home uninvited to wash his hands
Dirty Hands: A woman called police when she arrived home at her place on Greenwood Way and found a delivery person at her doorstep and her door unlocked. The driver told police that his hands were sticky, so he went inside unannounced to wash his hands. Police told him: “Don’t do that.”
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County’s Buck Institute conducts human trial on dietary supplement
In its first human clinical trial, the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato is studying the effects of a dietary supplement on aging. "This first-ever human clinical trial is a landmark event at the Buck Institute," said Buck Institute chief executive Eric Verdin. "This effort is an important advance in its own right, but it is also a seed to grow the expertise and capabilities to accelerate unlocking the potential of Buck science to improve human health."
vallejosun.com
Vallejo parks district tells McIntyre ranch caretakers to vacate
VALLEJO – The two caretakers of Vallejo’s McIntyre Ranch have been told to vacate the property within 90 days, raising questions about how and whether the 23-acre park will ever be available for public use again. Licensed Clinical Social Worker Diane Davis and horse trainer Jane Mitchell have...
marinlocalnews.com
San Franciscan charged with DUI in Larkspur
A 22-year-old San Francisco man was stopped in Larkspur on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. In the process of that, Central Police said he attacked officers. Wilson King Barreno, 22, was arrested. Charges are pending. Officers sustained minor injuries but have been cleared for work.
Car with dog inside stolen in Pinole; owner searching for dog
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman left her dog inside her car in the parking lot of Lucky's grocery store for 30 minutes. She came back and the dog was still there, and she dropped the grocery bags inside. When she realized she forgot something inside, she came back just five minutes later, and the […]
vallejosun.com
Shakeup underway at Vallejo museum after executive director resigns
VALLEJO - Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum executive director Melinda McCrary has resigned from the museum after an at-times turbulent first year when she caused controversy by proposing a new events fee in the museum’s city-owned building and removed a prominent exhibit early. McCrary declined an interview request from...
