In its first human clinical trial, the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato is studying the effects of a dietary supplement on aging. "This first-ever human clinical trial is a landmark event at the Buck Institute," said Buck Institute chief executive Eric Verdin. "This effort is an important advance in its own right, but it is also a seed to grow the expertise and capabilities to accelerate unlocking the potential of Buck science to improve human health."

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO