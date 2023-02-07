ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Diplomat

How China Tries to Bamboozle the United Nations

In recent days, the China watching community has been consumed with talk of a surveillance balloon that crossed over the continental United States before being shot down off the country’s coast. Beijing has insisted that the balloon was “civilian” and “meteorological” in nature – and just happened to float...
The Diplomat

Japan Has More to Do to Bolster Its Defense

In the closing weeks of last year, the Japanese cabinet adopted the “National Security Strategy” (new NSS), its basic policy on national security. Following the previous NSS in 2013, this new NSS established the goal for Japan of strengthening its defense capabilities and maintaining international order in light of the deteriorating regional security environment, and while making a connection between these two goals, the new NSS attempted to “dramatically transform Japan’s national security policy after the end of WWII from the aspect of its execution” (new NSS, p. 3).
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO

The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
The Diplomat

The Next Cyber Phase of the Russia-Ukraine War Will Echo in Asia

In January 2022, alleged Russian-linked hackers conducted a major cyberattack on the websites of the Ukraine government. They posted an ominous message, which read, “Ukrainians! … All information about you has become public. Be afraid and expect worse. It’s your past, present and future.” Amid this incident, NATO and Ukraine signed an agreement to deepen practical cybersecurity cooperation.
The Diplomat

Recent Arrest Puts Jemaah Islamiyah Back in the Spotlight

The announcement by the Indonesian authorities that Askary Sibghotul Haq, the son of former Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) leader Para Wijayanto, has been in their custody since April 2022 has put the notorious militant group back into the spotlight. Askary’s arrest in Bandung came at a time when the Indonesian security apparatus was conducting a broad clampdown on JI, during which it conducted raids on JI cells and arrested scores of its members. If convicted under Indonesia’s anti-terrorism laws, Askary faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy