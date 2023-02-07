First teased in mid-November 2022, the Air Jordan 4 Craft “Photon Dust” finally releases tomorrow, February 11, in full family sizing. The sneaker delivers an elevated take on Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line. High quality suede appears all throughout the upper, which features a smooth leather base layer. Standard breathability windows at the sides are replaced with a textured component that injects more fashion-friendliness into the pair; nearby TPU eyelets introduce a “vintage” aesthetic into the mix. Furthermore, the tongue and its underside go all-in on comfort and luxury with their hairy constructions. Underfoot, the color story stays the same: titular “Photon Dust” comes together with “Sail” and “Grey Fog” for a clean and versatile look.

1 DAY AGO