Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” Releasing Holiday 2023
Jordan Brand has been giving some undivided attention to the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” colorway from 1992. The recent release of the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” utilizes the aqua blue and yellow to give it some pop, while the upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” combines its own OG colorway with the same touches. There’s no explaining this spike in “Aqua”, but there are no complains as long as the color-blocking is properly executed.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
The Reebok Shaq Attaq Returns In The OG “Black Azure” Colorway
No sneaker is ever truly forgotten, as footwear brands will often bring about the return of past classics when the time is most opportune. Fall 2022, for example, saw the resurrection of the Shaq Attaq, which — following the reappearance of an original colorway — has joined Reebok’s licensed collaborations with Street Fighter and DC Comics. Thankfully, the signature won’t be left behind in 2022, as it’s confirmed to be reissuing the “Black Azure” colorway.
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears In Their Pantone 1837 Blue
Luxury — especially that of Tiffany & Co. — is timeless. And even beyond the world of jewels and opulence, the brand exerts quite a bit of influence, with Diamond Supply previously celebrating their heritage through a collaborative bout with none other than Nike SB. Now, quite a few years thereafter, the renowned jewelers are finally joining the Swoosh in an official capacity, which has taken the form of a simple yet tasteful interpretation of the Air Force 1.
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT
Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
The #JordanYear 2023 Celebrations Kick Off With Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sotheby’s Auction
Christopher Wallace – widely known as the Notorious B.I.G. – gruesomely passed away on March 9, 1997 at the age of twenty-four. Over the years, tributes to his short-lived, but impactful professional career as a rapper have been made. Jordan Brand made one such salute to the fallen Brooklynite in 2017 to celebrate what would’ve been Wallace’s forty-fifth birthday. The tribute?: A special edition of the Air Jordan 13.
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report
Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”
Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
First Look at the Nike Air Max 1 Crepe "Soft Grey"
While has been busy putting together wild creations such as the ISPA Mindbody, it’s also continuing to lean on its classic silhouettes with new looks landing on everything from the Air Jordan 1 to the Air Force 1. Another “one”, the Air Max 1 is going strong at 36-years-old with a steady stream of colorways releasing each month. Despite Air Max Day being just around the corner, the sneaker’s latest look to surface is expected to hit shelves much sooner.
An Air Jordan 3 ‘Oreo’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Year
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A popular color scheme is reportedly coming to the Air Jordan 3. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files shared early info about the release of the Air Jordan 3 “Oreo,” a purported colorway of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s slated to launch before year’s end. Given that we’re still months away before the purported Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” is expected to hit retail, images of the shoe have yet to surface but the leaker accounts have...
Majorie Harvey Sky Dives in Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Sneakers During Dubai Vacation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Majorie Harvey, the mom of Lori Harvey and wife to Steve Harvey, shared a video of her latest trip on Instagram today. Marjorie took her sleek style to new heights as she sky-dived down to breathtaking heights in Dubai. For her adventurous endeavor, Harvey wore a pair of black leggings and a crewneck sweatshirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Harvey styled the look with natural makeup, a casual ponytail and a slim pair of oval-shaped...
Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Dazzles With "Tiffany" Custom
Tiffany & Co.’s reveal of its upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration had everyone talking, though the sneaker world’s response was far from a wave of praise. Since then, many have wondered — and even broken down — how the duo could’ve taken things to the next level. Its black and “Tiffany Blue” combination ultimately fell flat on the Air Force 1, however, sneaker customizer Huy Le has proven that the color combination wasn’t the problem with his flip of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Phantom” into a blue Swoosh beauty.
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 4 SE Craft “Photon Dust”
First teased in mid-November 2022, the Air Jordan 4 Craft “Photon Dust” finally releases tomorrow, February 11, in full family sizing. The sneaker delivers an elevated take on Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line. High quality suede appears all throughout the upper, which features a smooth leather base layer. Standard breathability windows at the sides are replaced with a textured component that injects more fashion-friendliness into the pair; nearby TPU eyelets introduce a “vintage” aesthetic into the mix. Furthermore, the tongue and its underside go all-in on comfort and luxury with their hairy constructions. Underfoot, the color story stays the same: titular “Photon Dust” comes together with “Sail” and “Grey Fog” for a clean and versatile look.
Nike Dropped the Ball on LeBron James' Historic Night
Analyzing Nike's missteps during LeBron James' record-breaking night.
Patterns Run Wild in TIGHTBOOTH's SS23 Collection
After collaborating with BLOHM on the Velvet Rat Loafer, TIGHTBOOTH has now unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Serving as the latest from professional skater Shinpei Ueno’s label, the seasonal range is dominated by bold patterning. Paisley, wavy check, checkerboard, border, and more are applied onto a series of relaxed...
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 Collabs Are Reportedly Dropping This Year
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new sneaker collaboration between A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand may be in the works. Sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever revealed on Instagram yesterday that the Atlanta-bred boutique and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand have come together to deliver a pair of Air Jordan 5 collabs arriving before year’s end. At the time of publication, the sneaker project has yet to be confirmed by the parties that are reportedly involved, while leaked imagery of the purported sneakers has yet to...
Nike Gifts LeBron James a Special LeBron 20 to Celebrate Him Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record
Earlier this week, LeBron James knocked down a fadeaway jumper from the top of the key against the Oklahoma City Thunder that allowed him to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and hold the new NBA all-time scoring record. It’s undoubtedly one of the biggest accomplishments of The Kid from Akron’s career, and so to celebrate,
