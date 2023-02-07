ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Extra Point Podcast: Phoenix Suns trade for Kevin Durant

(3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s an emergency podcast as Kevin Durant is heading to the Phoenix Suns! The man who called it last summer on our show, Flex from Jersey, joins us to break down the blockbuster trade. LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE. Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify |...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Out-of-state Super Bowl fans flock to the WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tons of Eagles and Chiefs fans were in the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday. Many are in good spirits, thinking their team is the one to beat. Arizona’s Family spoke to some Eagles and Chiefs fans who say they’re here in town to watch the game, not even realizing they could hit the Open while they’re here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Reflecting back on 3 previous Super Bowl games in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sunday won’t be the first time Arizona hosts a Super Bowl! It’ll actually be the fourth time we’ve watched a game here in state 48!. Arizona first hosted a Super Bowl game in 1996, when the Pittsburgh Steelers went up against the Dallas Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. That was for Super Bowl 30, and the Cowboys took the win after Diana Ross dazzled during the halftime show. She left the stadium in style — in a helicopter that landed on stage in the middle of the stadium!
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Sisters surprised with free tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two young Valley sisters just got the surprise of a lifetime: two free tickets to Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale! And to make even more surreal, they received them directly from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself. The NFL and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Valley man visits all 30 NFL stadiums in one season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One Valley football fan loves the game so much, he traveled to every NFL stadium ... in just one season!. Jason Karniol started the cross-country football journey back in September in Las Vegas when he saw a game at Allegiant Stadium. In the weeks that followed, he went to multiple games, sometimes even two in the same day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZFamily

City of Glendale hosting Super Bowl for third time

Two crew members of the "Be Kind People Project" were surprised with the tickets by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. FanDuel hosting Super Bowl weekend party at Tempe Beach Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The FanDuel Super Bowl Party features live performance by...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Super Bowl honors Pat Tillman scholars

Homeowners scoring renters as thousands head to Arizona for Super Bowl. Some west Valley homeowners are considering renting out their driveways, homes, and campers as thousands head to Glendale for the Super Bowl. Super Bowl fans touch down at Sky Harbor Airport ready to cheer on teams. Updated: 8 hours...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Commemorative artist’s 22nd Super Bowl creating fantastic works

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Charles Fazzino has been working with the NFL for over 20 years, and this will be his 22nd year commemorating the Super Bowl, including his third for Arizona. We caught up with Fazzino to ask him about his work. “What we do every year...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Star-studded celebrations taking over Super Bowl weekend

How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
PHOENIX, AZ

