An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
A laid-off Google engineer describes losing his 'only career' 16 years after starting as an intern
Joel Leitch wrote in a LinkedIn post that 'Google has been my one and only career' after he was among the 12,000 staff laid off.
What Is ChatGPT? What to Know About the AI Chatbot That Will Power Microsoft Bing
What to know about the AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing, that has triggered a new AI race and may reshape the future of work.
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Google's CEO Under Fire From Employees After 'Botched' AI Product Demo
Google employees are reportedly not holding back their feelings as they blast CEO Sundar Pichai over the Bard launch and company's recent layoffs.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
Google AI chatbot Bard dishes up wrong answer in first demo
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: It's been a big week for artificial intelligence but a misstep out of the gate highlights the danger associated with moving too quickly and pushing tech to the masses before it is fully vetted. Such is especially true of AI systems that dole out information that some could interpret as fact.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
The Creator of ChatGPT Thinks AI Should Be Regulated
In 2023, TIME will once again recognize 100 businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. Applications for the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023 are open, now through March 1, 2023. Apply here. (To receive weekly emails of conversations with the world’s top CEOs and business decisionmakers, click here.) Somehow, Mira Murati can forthrightly discuss the dangers of AI while making you feel like it’s all going to be OK. Murati is chief technology officer at OpenAI, leading the teams behind DALL-E, which uses AI to create artwork based on prompts, and ChatGPT, the wildly popular AI chatbot that can answer complex questions with eerily humanlike skill.
The way we search for information online is about to change
An entire generation of internet users has approached search engines the same way for decades: enter a few words into a search box and wait for a page of relevant results to emerge. But that could change soon.
Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT
At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
NASDAQ
Meta Platforms: A Top Artificial Intelligence Stock That No One Talks About
One company people often forget is an AI-first, or artificial intelligence-first, company is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), as it is associated more with the metaverse. However, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg consistently highlights on the company's earnings calls that AI is one of two technological waves driving its product roadmap.
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Explains Main Reason Why ChatGPT, AI Can Make 'Horrible' Mistakes
Wozniak says the new AI technology is impressive, but it lacks one key quality it will never have.
Microsoft Is Talking About The AI Risks Everyone Would Rather Ignore
Microsoft's most recent live event went into great detail on the future of AI on the company's products. As covered by The Verge's liveblog of the event (for unknown reasons, Microsoft elected not to livestream) the company displayed ways AI tools in Windows and Bing could improve everything from home cooking to web design. Unlike many other companies, however, Microsoft also addressed the potentially negative impacts of AI as a widely available tool.
Microsoft, Google debut AI products following ChatGPT's success
Tech giants are going to war over artificial intelligence. Microsoft is the latest tech giant to take the wraps off of its latest foray into the world of artificial intelligence, incorporating AI into the Bing search engine.
e-cryptonews.com
We Are Beginning The Age Of AI
Technology keeps advancing at an explosive pace, and only those who are adaptive to its every change will survive. Although the promise of Artificial intelligence (AI) has been active since World War II, it is just in the last decade or so that technology and underlying engineering have slowly caught up with expectations.
Microsoft-owned GitHub to close SF headquarters, lay off 10% of workforce
CEO Thomas Dohmke announced the "budgetary realignments" in a Thursday note.
Google paying $500M to reassess real estate footprint globally
These plans won't derail the company's planned Bay Area village, though.
Google to launch its own chatbot following ChatGPT’s success, but how do they work?
With the artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT becoming an overnight sensation, others in the tech industry are looking to replicate or push their own AI platforms. Among those is the search-engine giant Google.
