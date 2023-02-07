ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TechSpot

Google AI chatbot Bard dishes up wrong answer in first demo

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: It's been a big week for artificial intelligence but a misstep out of the gate highlights the danger associated with moving too quickly and pushing tech to the masses before it is fully vetted. Such is especially true of AI systems that dole out information that some could interpret as fact.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
TIME

The Creator of ChatGPT Thinks AI Should Be Regulated

In 2023, TIME will once again recognize 100 businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. Applications for the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023 are open, now through March 1, 2023. Apply here. (To receive weekly emails of conversations with the world’s top CEOs and business decisionmakers, click here.) Somehow, Mira Murati can forthrightly discuss the dangers of AI while making you feel like it’s all going to be OK. Murati is chief technology officer at OpenAI, leading the teams behind DALL-E, which uses AI to create artwork based on prompts, and ChatGPT, the wildly popular AI chatbot that can answer complex questions with eerily humanlike skill.
BGR.com

Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT

At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
NASDAQ

Meta Platforms: A Top Artificial Intelligence Stock That No One Talks About

One company people often forget is an AI-first, or artificial intelligence-first, company is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), as it is associated more with the metaverse. However, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg consistently highlights on the company's earnings calls that AI is one of two technological waves driving its product roadmap.
SlashGear

Microsoft Is Talking About The AI Risks Everyone Would Rather Ignore

Microsoft's most recent live event went into great detail on the future of AI on the company's products. As covered by The Verge's liveblog of the event (for unknown reasons, Microsoft elected not to livestream) the company displayed ways AI tools in Windows and Bing could improve everything from home cooking to web design. Unlike many other companies, however, Microsoft also addressed the potentially negative impacts of AI as a widely available tool.
e-cryptonews.com

We Are Beginning The Age Of AI

Technology keeps advancing at an explosive pace, and only those who are adaptive to its every change will survive. Although the promise of Artificial intelligence (AI) has been active since World War II, it is just in the last decade or so that technology and underlying engineering have slowly caught up with expectations.
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world's most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

