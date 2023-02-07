ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This robot eel could be the start of a new breed of ‘voxel’ robots

By Andrew Paul
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20003m_0kfbsnpK00 Meet the son of Robotuna. MIT

Way back in 1994, engineers at MIT unveiled Robotuna . Inspired by the 160 million-year-old species, the aptly named, four-foot-long submersible robot required over 2,800 components, including 40 ribs, tendons, a vertebrae-like backbone, and even a Lycra covering to mimic the fish’s skin. Now, nearly two decades later, yet another MIT research team (including one Robotuna veteran) have unveiled their new underwater successor to the breakthrough fishbot—a modular creation composed of simplified, repeating structures instead of individualized pieces that can resemble everything from an eel to a hydrofoil wing.

Their findings, published recently in the journal Soft Robotics , showcase MIT’s new advances in developing deformable, dynamically changing underwater robotic structures. This ability is key for submersible robots , since it allows them to move through water much more efficiently, as countless varieties of fish do in rivers, lakes, and the open ocean.

[Related: This amphibious robot can fly like a bird and swim like a fish .]

The team’s new design relies on lattice-like pieces called voxels, which are stiff in structure yet still low-density, and allow for large scalability potentials. The voxels are made to be load-bearing in one direction, yet soft in others through a combination of various materials and proportions, including cast plastic pieces. The entire design was then encased in a rib-like support material, and all of that was covered in waterproof neoprene.

To demonstrate these advances, the team created a meter-long, eel-like robot composed of four structures, each made of five voxels. An actuator wire attached to each end’s voxel allows the robot to undulate accordingly, causing the snakebot to move through water. Unlike the two-year construction time for its Robotuna ancestor, however, the new robot only took two days to build.

[Related: Bat-like echolocation could help these robots find lost people .]

“There have been many snake-like robots before, but they’re generally made of bespoke components, as opposed to these simple building blocks that are scalable,” Neil Gershenfeld, an MIT professor and research team member, said in a news release .

Aside from scalability, the voxels allow for numerous other design potentials, including a winglike hydrofoil also built by the team. Resembling a sail, the second construction shows promise for integration onto shipping vessel hulls, whether they could generate drag-inducing eddies to improve energy efficiency. There’s also talk of a “whale-like submersible craft” capable of creating its own propulsion. Given the voxels’ drastically shorter build times, however, that prototype could be here before we know it.

Articles may contain affiliate links which enable us to share in the revenue of any purchases made.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Watch How This Shapeshifting Robot Eerily Transforms To Break Out Of Prison

Scientists in China and the U.S. have teamed up to make a robot that hasn't committed any crimes — yet — but even if it did, we couldn't do much about it, certainly not jail. That's because it can turn itself into a liquid to pass through the bars of a cage and then reassemble itself on the other side. The researchers say they were inspired by nature — specifically by the sea cucumber's ability to change the stiffness of its tissues. But we're still getting some pretty strong T-1000 vibes.
Science Focus

M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built

For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
Vice

Scientists Made a Mind-Bending Discovery About How AI Actually Works

Researchers are starting to unravel one of the biggest mysteries behind the AI language models that power text and image generation tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT. For a while now, machine learning experts and scientists have noticed something strange about large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA: they are inexplicably good at carrying out tasks that they haven’t been specifically trained to perform. It’s a perplexing question, and just one example of how it can be difficult, if not impossible in most cases, to explain how an AI model arrives at its outputs in fine-grained detail.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Just Realized The Milky Way Is Too Big For Its Surroundings

Our home, the Milky Way, doesn't seem particularly odd for a galaxy. Moderately-sized, spiral in shape, with a few kinks suggestive of a disruptive past. But astronomers have just identified a quirk never before seen in any galaxy studied to date: the Milky Way is too big for its surroundings. Specifically, it appears to be too large for the neighborhood it sits within known as the Local Sheet. This flattened arrangement of galaxies share similar velocities, bounded by relatively empty space called voids on either side. Our Local Sheet, as an example of a 'cosmological wall', separates the Local Void in one direction...
Cristoval Victorial

Micro plastic particles found in human blood samples has caused scientists to urgently investigate

In the 1970's, many biologists and environmental organizations began to warn about the risks and dangers of production and use of plastic materials and how it could have profound negative effects on our planet. Since then massive amounts of plastic have been contaminating a vast majority of the world. From the peak of Mount Everest all the way down to the Mariana Trench (deepest part of ocean) plastic has tremendously polluted what were once pure and clean places.
Popular Science

Popular Science

