Related
thefastmode.com
Nokia Extends Manufacturing of PON OLTs in India
Nokia announced that it will extend manufacturing PON optical line terminals (OLTs) at its factory in Sriperimbudur near Chennai, India. The decision comes in response to increasing demand from local customers in India, as well as international markets. Shifts in consumer behavior, from home working to data rich entertainment services,...
The UK Will Start Charging Visitors In 2023 & You Have To Pay If You're From These Countries
If you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom you should know you'll soon be required to fill out some extra paperwork and pay a fee before they'll let you in. And no, it doesn't help if you're from a Commonwealth country like Canada or Australia. The U.K. government is...
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
BBC
Mobile and broadband price rises to be investigated
Many customers are facing sudden big rises in what they are paying for their mobile phone and broadband contracts, under a system the regulator says is "unclear and unpredictable". Millions of customers are facing bill increases of as much as 14% in April, linked to the high rate of inflation.
US News and World Report
Euronext Has No Plans to Copy Rivals With Cloud Computing Deal
LONDON (Reuters) - Euronext will not mimic rivals by shifting critical services to outside cloud computers given regulatory concerns, the pan-European exchange's chief executive Stephane Boujnah said. London Stock Exchange Group, CME and Nasdaq have all announced partnerships with cloud computing giants like Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft, with Deutsche Boerse...
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
TechCrunch
Egyptian health tech Yodawy raises $16M, backed by Delivery Hero Ventures
The UAE-based and MEA-focused venture capital firm co-led this round alongside Delivery Hero Ventures, the venture arm of the global food delivery platform Delivery Hero, which has now made its first check in Africa. Singapore-based AAIC Investment and Saudi’s Dallah Al-Baraka also participated in this round. Existing investors who participated in the digital healthcare’s $7.5 million Series A round in 2019 include Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), C Ventures, and P1 Ventures also doubled down.
ffnews.com
Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe
Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
Motley Fool
Why Veon Stock Blasted 10% Higher on Wednesday
The telecom received its final regulatory approval to sell its Russia operations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
aircargonews.net
Etihad Cargo looks forward to expanded European operations
Etihad Cargo is hoping to capitalise on a series of new flights the airline plans to add to its European network later this year. The carrier announced today that new services would be launched from its Abu Dhabi hub to Copenhagen and Düsseldorf, while more flights would be added to its existing operations to Frankfurt.
marketscreener.com
Henkel CEO: plan significant expansion of consumer goods business
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel wants to significantly expand its consumer goods business after merging its cosmetics and detergents divisions, Chief Executive Carsten Knobel told WirtschaftsWoche in an interview. "We have a clear strategy to grow in the consumer business both organically and through acquisitions," he said in the interview...
satnews.com
MDA contracted to supply multibeam antennas for the ARSAT-SG1 satellite
MDA Ltd. (TSX:MDA) has a new contract award to design, build and supply all of the Ka-band multi-beam antennas for the ARSAT-SG1 satellite. ARSAT is Argentina’s national telecommunications company and ARSAT-SG1 will provide high-speed internet as well as digital video and voice services across the country and to Bolivia, Paraguay and Chile. This is the first contract signed between MDA and ARSAT.
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
Britain and Italy sign export and investment partnership
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain and Italy on Wednesday signed an export and investment partnership, Britain's first with a European Union member since it left the bloc, aimed at boosting the countries' bilateral trading relationship.
techxplore.com
By 2025, the worldwide cost of cyberattacks may triple compared to 2015
In an increasingly digital world, secure internet infrastructures are both a challenge and an obligation. As the number of devices sharing data grows thanks to the rise and democratization of the Internet of Things (IoT), the number of threats that users face is also on the increase. Estimates suggest that if the current rate of growth continues, the value of the damage caused by cyberattacks will amount to around $10.5 trillion a year by 2025, compared with $3 trillion in 2015, an increase of more than 200%.
decrypt.co
China Approves Launch of New Blockchain Research Hub in Beijing
Despite its bumpy relationship with crypto, China is still keen on blockchain, announcing a new research center to study the tech. China’s Ministry of Science and Technology has approved the construction of its National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre. The research hub’s key objectives revolve around researching the technology for...
marketscreener.com
Dutch grid operator TenneT to explore sale of German unit to Berlin
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch electricity grid operator TenneT will explore the possibility of a full sale of its German operations to the German state to ensure sufficient investment in networks in both the Netherlands and Germany, it said on Friday. TenneT, which operates the Dutch high-voltage grid and part of...
Comments / 0