'He'll be greatly missed': Cheboygan mayor Les Tebo passes away

CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan's Mayor Les Tebo passed away on Friday, Feb. 3 at the age of 68 after over a year of illness, according to city manager Dan Sabolsky.

“He has been in this community for a long time, has been actively involved in the community. And he's really one of the people that said, ‘Hey, look, we love Cheboygan and we want to take some steps to make it even better, to make it more attractive to visitors as well as businesses,’” Sabolsky said.

“And then also he wanted to give the residents of this town what they deserve: good infrastructure, good city services. So he was the driving force behind a lot of the initiatives that have been going on for the last couple of years.”

More: One candidate running for Cheboygan mayoral seat

More: Mallory named Cheboygan City Mayor Pro Tem

Tebo was born and raised in Cheboygan. He and his wife Victoria raised two children, Jennifer and Dean, and had five grandchildren, according to his obituary.

During his time in Cheboygan, he served as a police officer, firefighter, council member and mayor. He also helped start the local Sobriety and Drug court.

In his retirement, he traveled, camped, went to the gym and played hockey. Despite being sick, Sabolsky said he never missed a meeting and was very active in his role as mayor up until the day he passed away.

“He'll be greatly missed. He, over the last few years, has recruited people to serve on council and I think council will carry on with the mission and the momentum that he started,” Sabolsky said.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Nordman-Christian Funeral Home. The service will be held at 1 p.m. the following day at Faith Baptist Church.

Tebo was reelected as mayor in the last election after running unopposed in 2020. With over a year left in his term at the time of his death, the council has 30 days to appoint a new mayor. Cheboygan does have a mayor pro tem, Brett Mallory, who is a likely candidate.

According to Sabolsky, the city will eventually hold a special election to vote in a new mayor. The issue will be discussed further at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

— Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Tess_Petoskey.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: 'He'll be greatly missed': Cheboygan mayor Les Tebo passes away