Landon S. Parrott pleads guilty to murder in death of toddler son

Landon S. Parrott will get a life sentence for killing his toddler son.

Parrott will be eligible for parole after 15 years in prison.

NEW PHILADELPHIA – A 20-year-old man who killed his 14-month-old son by leaving him in a hot car for five hours will be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael J. Ernest told Landon S. Parrott on Tuesday that the life sentence is mandatory for the crime of murder, an unclassified felony.

Parrott pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to murder and child endangering. At the request of Assistant County Prosecutor Scott Deedrick, charges of involuntary manslaughter and another count of child endangering were dismissed. Deedrick said the latter two charges represented an alternate way of charging the crime, an alternative that he was not interested in pursuing.

Shocking news:Landon S. Parrott, 19, charged with murder in death of son, 1, in New Philadelphia

Expert:Temperature inside car involved in baby's death could have exceeded 130 degrees

Police said Kyler Parrott, died Sept. 1 after being left alone in a car for about five hours near the family's apartment in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane NW. Police Chief Michael Goodwin previously said that the toddler was left in the vehicle deliberately so he would "not be a disturbance while in the house."

Initial plea:Landon S. Parrott pleads not guilty to murder in death of toddler son

Goodwin wrote that the outside temperature reached 87 degrees on Sept. 1. The child would have been exposed to air temperatures well over 100 degrees, although objects inside the car would have been hotter, according to Jan Null, adjunct professor of meteorology at San Jose State University.

Parrott has been held at the county jail since Sept. 2 with bail set at $250,000.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. Ernest said he will receive credit against his prison sentence for time already spent in the county jail.

Parrott spoke in court on Tuesday only to give short answers to Ernest's questions.

He will be given the chance to speak at sentencing, as will others who may speak on behalf of the victim.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR