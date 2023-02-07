ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Hopes resigns as Manatee County administrator, Washington named interim administrator

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
Scott Hopes resigned from his role as Manatee County administrator during an emergency meeting called on Tuesday afternoon.

Hopes has led Manatee County's staff since April 2021, then was immediately thrust into a leading role in the county's emergency response to a breach at the former Piney Point fertilizer plant. He has also headed the county's response to two active hurricane seasons, red tide, and a slew of COVID-19 outbreaks among county staff.

But his tenure has also included moments of controversy. He managed fallout from corruption findings made within the county's building department, he was criticized in a scathing report by Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Angelina Colonneso, and received a raise on the same day the county's CFO resigned because of it.

Hopes offered no public explanation for his resignation during the half-hour emergency meeting on Tuesday.

Early last month, commissioners publicly criticized Hopes on the heels of negative media coverage after the hire of Mitchell Teitelbaum as a deputy administrator went sour following a sexual harassment claim filed by a county employee. Teitelbaum declined the position soon afterward.

According to the separation agreement, the county will pay 120 days worth of salary in one lump sum as well as pay for all accrued sick and vacation leave. The county could would also pay any deferred compensation owed under his current contract, which was approved in May to give Hopes a raise. He is paid $230,000 per year.

The board approved the agreement, although Hopes contract did not entitle him to severance pay.

"I do want to thank the board for the opportunity to have served the people of Manatee County for the past 22 months in this capacity," Hopes said. "I do believe our team of leaders have accomplished the majority of what the board wanted me to accomplish, maybe we accomplished it a little bit ahead of schedule, and I appreciate the employees who stepped up to the plate and put the boards priorities at the forefront."

Commissioners unanimously voted to name Community and Veteran's Services Director Lee Washington as acting administrator.

