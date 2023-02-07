Winning $19K Lottery Ticket Sold At Mechanicville Store

A winning Take 5 ticket worth $19,881 was sold at a Mechanicville convenience store, New York Lottery officials announced. Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Giorgio Trovato

A winning lottery ticket worth $19,881 was sold at a convenience store in the region, New York Lottery officials announced.

The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, Feb. 6 midday drawing was purchased in Saratoga County, at the Stewart’s Shops in Mechanicville, located on Vosburgh Road.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.