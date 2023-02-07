ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicville, NY

Winning $19K Lottery Ticket Sold At Mechanicville Store

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SE1t7_0kfbs2cY00
A winning Take 5 ticket worth $19,881 was sold at a Mechanicville convenience store, New York Lottery officials announced. Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Giorgio Trovato

A winning lottery ticket worth $19,881 was sold at a convenience store in the region, New York Lottery officials announced.

The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, Feb. 6 midday drawing was purchased in Saratoga County, at the Stewart’s Shops in Mechanicville, located on Vosburgh Road.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Aviation Mall | Shopping mall in Queensbury, New York

Aviation Mall is a major regional shopping mall in Glens Falls North, New York. It serves the extreme northern portion of the Capital District (Albany Metropolitan Area) as well as the Glens Falls/Lake George area. The mall has a gross leasable area of 630,000 square feet (59,000 m2). It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies.
QUEENSBURY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Wally Hirsch retires, sells Binley’s, new T-Bell coming?

Wally Hirsch, the owner of Binley’s garden center and florist, told The Chronicle he has sold the property at the corner of Quaker Road and Dix Avenue in Queensbury to a Taco Bell franchisee, Hospitality Syracuse, Inc. Mr. Hirsch has also retired. He said the “complicated” deal for the...
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sovrana throws it back to 1985 for National Pizza Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday is the perfect day to enjoy a fresh slice, as it marks National Pizza Day. At Sovrana Pizza & Deli in Albany, cheese slices were discounted to a $1, to embrace the history of the business that first opened in 1985. When you walk into Sovrana, you get a feel […]
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

The Capital Region’s 5 Best Chicken Wings [RANKED]

Nothing beats a great batch of wings, so which are Albany's best?. As a chicken wing connoisseur, I am always looking for great restaurants to enjoy the wonderfully perfect fried chicken wing. Be it buffalo, garlic parm, barbeque, and beyond, I love 'em all and I am always looking for great spots to try.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Science & Suckers: The Cohoes Mastodon & The Cardiff Giant

The “great pothole” contained a large jawbone “of some unknown beast,” much larger than that of an elephant. Hall and his associates proceeded to Cohoes where they unearthed the Cohoes Mastodon, a remarkably preserved fossil of a mastodon that had been carried down the Mohawk River at the end of the last ice age, about 13,000 years ago. At that time most of New York State, and most of Canada, were covered by a glacier.
COHOES, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY

A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
475K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy