The Thompson Center is set to host a summit addressing concerns on declining early literacy rates across Wisconsin at the Monona Terrace on Wednesday. Around one-third of Wisconsin students are not caught up to their respective grade levels’ reading level, with Wisconsin’s Black student population making up the lowest reading scores in the nation. As a result, the center has invited four panel members who will lend their knowledge on the issues and offer different solutions.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO