South Carolina State

orangeandbluepress.com

South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP

South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP

South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that "On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits." FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
statehousereport.com

NEW for 2/10: Eckstrom’s error; Murdaugh’s murder trial; Police reform

NEWS: Eckstrom’s $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning. COMMENTARY, Brack: Even the Murdaugh trial has moments of tedium. MY TURN, Frazier: Lesson in humanity may be needed for police reform. FEEDBACK: Send us your opinions. MYSTERY PHOTO: Tasty photo. $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning.
FOX Carolina

South Carolina’s top accountant admits $3.5 billion accounting error

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s top accountant says the mistake led to reporting $3.5 billion more than the state actually had. On Thursday, Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom discussed the budget blunder with senators who oversee his agency’s financial spending. A senate finance subcommittee questioned Eckstrom about...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
myclintonnews.com

SC's EVs (sorry Mr. President)

Despite the fact that President Trump says electric vehicles run for only 2 hours per charge, South Carolina is charting its own, bold step forward in becoming America’s electric vehicle’s capital. Just look at where the Governor - Trump’s top political ally in The Palmetto State - was last week: Thursday, February 2 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking at Kontrolmatik Pomega, Colleton Industrial Campus, Exit 61 on I-95 and McLeod Road, Walterboro, S.C.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
myclintonnews.com

Caregiver pleads guilty

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Upstate caregiver pleads guilty to abusing vulnerable adult. (COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Ursula M. Davis, 54 years old, of Clinton, SC, pleaded guilty in Laurens County General Sessions Court on February 8, 2023, to one felony count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult in violation of SC Code §43-35-85(D). She was sentenced to two years in prison suspended to 18 months of probation.
CLINTON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Monarch Finances South Carolina Affordable Housing

The investment backs the firm's latest project with Prestwick Development. ESG investment firm Monarch Private Capital has closed on $23 million in low-income housing tax credit equity for the development of Bridge Creek Pointe, a three-building, 90-unit garden-style affordable housing community located at 1 Oak Forest Road in Spartanburg, S.C. Monarch is partnering with Prestwick Development for the project’s planning. The community is expected to open in April 2024.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina’s new spot atop primary calendar reflects Democratic party’s diversity, professor says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s new spot atop the Democratic primary calendar casts a spotlight on state voters heading into the 2024 presidential election season. Traditionally, Iowa and New Hampshire have led off Democratic voting, and moving South Carolina from fourth to first is a change that one Pee Dee professor thinks is […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

How SC's $3.5 billion mistake could impact you

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday's Senate Finance Committee meeting ended on an odd note as State Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told lawmakers the budget was off by $3.5 billion. Many in South Carolina are scratching their heads after A $3.5 billion mistake, was announced. The issue was brought up on...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Zoning Police Cover Tattoo Artist in Bureaucratic Ink

Tattoo artists need more than needles and ink in South Carolina. They also need measuring tape. The state prohibits tattoo shops from operating within 1,000 feet of churches, schools and playgrounds. Columbia adds even more restrictions. The city passed an ordinance in 2019 that bans any tattoo enterprise from operating...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

FOIA law changes under consideration at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Changes may be coming soon to how information is requested from the government in South Carolina. A bill is under consideration in the House Committee on Judiciary to amend the Freedom of Information Act violation penalties. The changes create a timeline for public entities to respond to requests for information.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

