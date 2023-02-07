ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Earl William Voyles

Earl William Voyles, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023, at his residence. Earl was born on January 12, 1942, in Indianapolis, IN to the late Herman Voyles and Daisy Combs Voyles. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Magill. Earl is...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Joseph E. Foley

(SFC Ret.) Joseph Eldridge Foley, age 82, of Radcliff, KY, passed away peacefully at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Joseph was born May 27, 1940, in Webbs Crossroads, KY, to the late Joseph Foley and Shirley E. Bennett Foley. Joseph is also predeceased by his brother Ernest Foley.
RADCLIFF, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Ramona Joyce Limbaugh

Ramona Joyce Limbaugh, age 89, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023,at Tennova Healthcare. Mrs. Limbaugh was born March 23, 1933, in Kennett, MO, to the late George Welsey Wilkison and Lettie Mae Morgan. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Wilson Limbaugh Jr. and a brother, Wayne Wilkison.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Debbie Killebrew

Deborah Ann Killebrew, age 71, of Southside, TN passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday...
SOUTHSIDE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Jarlen Raymont Corbin

Jarlen Raymont Corbin was born March 18, 1993, in Clarksville, Tennessee to the parents, Timothy Ogburn and Dequita Corbin. He departed this life too soon on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tennessee. Jarlen accepted Christ at an early age and was a Christian by faith. Jarlen...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Peach Cobbler Factory joins Chamber Area of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The latest business to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is the Peach Cobbler Factory. Co-owners of the new business, husband and wife Philip Ladd and Wendy Ladd, said they are excited to bring the Peach Cobbler Factory to Clarksville. “We have 12...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Top rock songs this week on Z97.5: If I had a nickel …

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Here’s the countdown of rock songs that rose to the top on Z97.5 this week. Tune in daily to 97.5 FM for everything that rocks, or check out the Z97.5 streaming station. 10. Dead Don’t Die by Shinedown. 9. Black Sheep by...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Black Owned Business Marketplace at Black Clarksville Week | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The community organization Black Clarksville wrapped up its second annual Black Clarksville Week on Friday with their Black Owned Business Marketplace. Black Clarksville founder Tiffany Perkins said around 40 vendors turned out for the event at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. “The week has...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU ROTC cadet and professor heading to George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Next week, two members of Austin Peay State University’s illustrious ROTC program will travel to Fort Knox, Kentucky, to participate in the George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar. That ceremony is the capstone leadership development event for U.S. Army Cadet Command, with the seminar recognizing the top cadet from each of the 274 Senior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (SROTC) programs across the country, along with the top cadets from the U.S. Military Academy.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pair of Clarksville area student-athletes named finalists for 2022 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards in consecutive years

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is weeks away from announcing the winners of the 2022-23 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards, and a pair of Clarksville area student-athletes are on the lists. The finalists were named Thursday, and they include Clarksville Academy senior forward...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: ‘Dreamgirls,’ Polar Bear Plunge, Life as a USCT

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend you can enjoy a Motown musical, a Polar Plunge or historical insights. Here are your top picks for this weekend in Clarksville. Dreamgirls: Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s and ’70s, the musical “Dreamgirls” follows the rising stardom of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU and Cumberland River Compact to plant over 100 native trees on campus

CLARKSVILLE, TN – This spring, Austin Peay State University is partnering with the Cumberland River Compact to plant more than 100 native trees on campus. The project is the result of a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) grant, which was recently awarded to the Compact to improve water quality in TVA watershed areas.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour

CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy