Earl William Voyles
Earl William Voyles, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023, at his residence. Earl was born on January 12, 1942, in Indianapolis, IN to the late Herman Voyles and Daisy Combs Voyles. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Magill. Earl is...
Joseph E. Foley
(SFC Ret.) Joseph Eldridge Foley, age 82, of Radcliff, KY, passed away peacefully at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Joseph was born May 27, 1940, in Webbs Crossroads, KY, to the late Joseph Foley and Shirley E. Bennett Foley. Joseph is also predeceased by his brother Ernest Foley.
Ramona Joyce Limbaugh
Ramona Joyce Limbaugh, age 89, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023,at Tennova Healthcare. Mrs. Limbaugh was born March 23, 1933, in Kennett, MO, to the late George Welsey Wilkison and Lettie Mae Morgan. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Wilson Limbaugh Jr. and a brother, Wayne Wilkison.
Debbie Killebrew
Deborah Ann Killebrew, age 71, of Southside, TN passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday...
Jarlen Raymont Corbin
Jarlen Raymont Corbin was born March 18, 1993, in Clarksville, Tennessee to the parents, Timothy Ogburn and Dequita Corbin. He departed this life too soon on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tennessee. Jarlen accepted Christ at an early age and was a Christian by faith. Jarlen...
Peach Cobbler Factory joins Chamber Area of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The latest business to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is the Peach Cobbler Factory. Co-owners of the new business, husband and wife Philip Ladd and Wendy Ladd, said they are excited to bring the Peach Cobbler Factory to Clarksville. “We have 12...
‘American Idol’ premiere this month will feature Clarksville teen Haven Madison
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A teenage Clarksville singer/songwriter will be featured in the premiere episode of “American Idol,” auditioning in front of the all-star panel. Haven Madison, a student at Clarksville High School, will face judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie, according to a...
News in Clarksville: 10-story building, rooftop bar, convention center and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. 10-story building, Millan Center, planned downtown: A massive mixed-use development is headed for downtown, and it will become Clarksville’s tallest building. READ MORE. EV supplier to bring 68 high-wage jobs...
Fort Campbell senior guard leaves it all on court to earn Player of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell senior guard Aidan Blaszkowski left it all on the floor against the Hopkinsville Tigers to earn Clarksville Now Player of the Week honors for the week of Jan. 30. Fort Campbell didn’t have a lot of things go their way against Hopkinsville...
Fort Defiance to host Surrender of Clarksville living history demonstration
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will host a living history event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, to commemorate the surrender of Fort Defiance to Union soldiers in 1862. The surrender of Clarksville was a significant event in Civil War history, opening the South...
Top rock songs this week on Z97.5: If I had a nickel …
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Here’s the countdown of rock songs that rose to the top on Z97.5 this week. Tune in daily to 97.5 FM for everything that rocks, or check out the Z97.5 streaming station. 10. Dead Don’t Die by Shinedown. 9. Black Sheep by...
Black Owned Business Marketplace at Black Clarksville Week | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The community organization Black Clarksville wrapped up its second annual Black Clarksville Week on Friday with their Black Owned Business Marketplace. Black Clarksville founder Tiffany Perkins said around 40 vendors turned out for the event at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. “The week has...
APSU ROTC cadet and professor heading to George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Next week, two members of Austin Peay State University’s illustrious ROTC program will travel to Fort Knox, Kentucky, to participate in the George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar. That ceremony is the capstone leadership development event for U.S. Army Cadet Command, with the seminar recognizing the top cadet from each of the 274 Senior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (SROTC) programs across the country, along with the top cadets from the U.S. Military Academy.
City of Clarksville employees celebrate years of service at 2023 Pin Breakfast
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville celebrated employees for years of continued service this week at its annual Employee Pin Breakfast. The event recognizes city employees with a special commemorative pin presented by Mayor Joe Pitts for every five years of service. Michael McWhorter, an employee with Clarksville...
Pair of Clarksville area student-athletes named finalists for 2022 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards in consecutive years
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is weeks away from announcing the winners of the 2022-23 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards, and a pair of Clarksville area student-athletes are on the lists. The finalists were named Thursday, and they include Clarksville Academy senior forward...
Weekend top picks: ‘Dreamgirls,’ Polar Bear Plunge, Life as a USCT
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend you can enjoy a Motown musical, a Polar Plunge or historical insights. Here are your top picks for this weekend in Clarksville. Dreamgirls: Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s and ’70s, the musical “Dreamgirls” follows the rising stardom of...
APSU and Cumberland River Compact to plant over 100 native trees on campus
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This spring, Austin Peay State University is partnering with the Cumberland River Compact to plant more than 100 native trees on campus. The project is the result of a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) grant, which was recently awarded to the Compact to improve water quality in TVA watershed areas.
Owner of Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom on our changing downtown | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While growing up near downtown, Wes Cunningham enjoyed visiting the restaurants and shops. Today, he’s the owner of not one but two downtown restaurants: Strawberry Alley Ale Works and now The Mailroom. This week, Cunningham joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s...
Cumberland Winds celebrates Black History Month with ‘Jazzing Words and Tunes’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Continuing its annual tributes to Black History Month, Clarksville’s own Cumberland Winds, directed by Mike Ritter, returns to the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre to present “Jazzing Words and Tunes: African American Poetry and Music” on Wednesday, February 22, at 7:00 p.m.
Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour
CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
