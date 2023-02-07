CLARKSVILLE, TN – Next week, two members of Austin Peay State University’s illustrious ROTC program will travel to Fort Knox, Kentucky, to participate in the George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar. That ceremony is the capstone leadership development event for U.S. Army Cadet Command, with the seminar recognizing the top cadet from each of the 274 Senior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (SROTC) programs across the country, along with the top cadets from the U.S. Military Academy.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO