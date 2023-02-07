ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Bridges on KD Deal: ‘I Would Probably Make That Trade Too’

The new Nets forward was first-team All-Defense in 2022. If there were an award for healthiest sense of self in the NBA, new Nets forward Mikal Bridges might be a frontrunner. Speaking to reporters Saturday afternoon, Bridges candidly acknowledged that he understood why the Suns traded him to Brooklyn Thursday morning: the allure of acquiring future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant was simply too good to pass up.
BROOKLYN, NY
Warriors Trade Former No. 2 Pick James Wiseman, per Report

Golden State navigated the salary cap ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA trade deadline brought about a flurry of activity—and a bevy of savings for the defending champs. In a multi-team trade, the Warriors dealt former No. 2 overall...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kyrie Irving on Durant Trade: ‘Glad He Got Out of There’

The Nets sent the 13-time All-Star to the Suns in an overnight blockbuster trade. Newly acquired Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving made his Dallas debut Wednesday night, and afterward he lobbed a barb at the Nets in reaction to the overnight trade of Kevin Durant to the Suns. In another...
DALLAS, TX
The Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving Nets Were Such a Hilarious Failure

Back during the 2018-19 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had a little impromptu meeting in the bowels of Spectrum Arena that had fans wondering about their basketball futures and if they'd soon be teaming up to dominate the league for years to come. It was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Report: Nets Trade Jae Crowder to Bucks for Cache of Draft Picks

The veteran forward was traded twice in a matter of hours Thursday. It’s been a whirlwind 12 hours for veteran NBA forward Jae Crowder. Early Thursday morning, he was a part of the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant from the Nets to the Suns. Now, he’s been traded again, this time to the Bucks for five second-round draft picks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. A third team involved in the deal, the Pacers, acquired forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WNBA’s Liberty, Mercury, Sky, Wings Execute Four-Team Trade

A massive deal between the four franchises involving multiple players and draft picks was completed on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. A fast and furious WNBA offseason got a little more exciting on Saturday after the Mercury, Liberty, Sky and Wings agreed to terms on a massive four-team deal involving multiple players and draft picks.
NEW YORK STATE
AD Explains Body Language When LeBron Broke Scoring Record

Cameras caught the fellow Lakers star looking rather subdued after his teammate passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Lakers star Anthony Davis shot down any further talk of his subdued reaction to the record-breaking moment for teammate LeBron James on Tuesday night, saying that his less-than-enthusiastic demeanor was the result of how the game was playing out.
LOS ANGELES, CA

