Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Close Road in Audubon
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G, will be returning to East Lake Drive/Valley Road in Audubon and Mt. Ephraim to complete paving remediation on Monday Feb.13 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a full road closure of East Lake Drive/Valley Road between West Graisbury Avenue in Audubon and...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Shift Lanes in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric, will be continuing its manhole and conduit project on Federal and Market streets in Camden City from Monday Feb. 13 to Friday Feb. 17 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. There will be a lane shift on Federal Street between South 11th Street...
camdencounty.com
Construction to Close Road in Voorhees
(Lindenwold, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Public Works will be doing repairs on the shoulder of Haddonfield-Berlin Road in Voorhees from Monday Feb. 13 to Thursday Feb. 16 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on daily basis. On Monday and Tuesday, there will be a partial road...
camdencounty.com
CCPD Introduces Unity to Students at Forest Hill Elementary
(Camden City, NJ)- The Camden County Police Department debuted its newest K9 officer – Unity. He is a one-year-old Chocolate Labrador who graduated with his partner, Officer Peter Macpherson, from the K9 police academy in January. Chief Gabriel Rodriguez, Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen, Commissioner Virginia Betteridge and school officials...
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Female
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Centerville. Angel McAllister, 46, was reported missing today from her home on the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue. She is described as a black female, 5’7”, 195 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes and tattoos under her left eye, on her right shoulder, and on her right wrist.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Wanted For Absecon Armed Robbery Arrested
A surveillance operation by members of the Atlantic City Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last October. Per a press release from the ACPD, on February 2nd,. Detectives were aware Jaquil Reynolds was a wanted fugitive...
Vineland, NJ, Police Seek Those Responsible For Damage at Historic Cemetery
Officials in Vineland are asking for your help as they investigate damage at a local historic cemetery. Police say several headstone markers and property at Siloam Cemetery on North Valley Avenue were toppled and/or displaced. Siloam Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in the city, dating back over 150 years. Officials...
South Jersey Fire: Flames damage home under construction in Cinnaminson
Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor of the two-story single-family home.
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
“Cutting his throat” — Pennsauken, NJ, Man Convicted of Brutal 2019 Stabbing
Authorities in Camden County say a jury has returned a guilty verdict in a 2019 stabbing of a man in Pennsauken. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says 43-year-old Zachary Mai of Pennsauken Township was found guilty on charges of,. First-degree attempted murder. Second-degree aggravated assault. Weapons-related charges. On December...
Two killed in Vineland crash
Two people were killed in a Vineland crash Friday morning. The names of those killed have not yet been released pending next-of-kin notifications. Malexus Coleman, 27, was heading south on South Delsea Drive just before 7 a.m., when his Dodge Durango struck a northbound Ford Taurus that was attempting to turn left onto College Drive, according to the preliminary investigation.
Prosecutor Tries to Keep Records Secret in Killing of Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
southjerseyobserver.com
Teens Reported Missing From Camden; Contact Authorities With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is looking for two teenagers who have been reported missing from Camden. Sanayah Reddick, 14, has been reported missing from her home on the 800 block of Galindez Court. She is described as a black female, 5’3”, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Driver killed after car veers off N.J. road, hits tree, police say
A Vineland man was killed Saturday when his car ran off a roadway and struck a tree in Cumberland County, police said. Dillon Nash, 29, was driving west on Route 548/ Weatherby Road in Maurice River shortly before 4 a.m. when his car left the road near Franckles Lane, according to a State Police spokesman.
4 suspects sought after brutal beating, robbery in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects after a person was brutally beaten and robbed in Center City last weekend.
Man shot during robbery at N.J. gas station, cops say
A 50-year-old man was critically injured during an attempted robbery at a gas station in Lindenwold on Monday night, authorities said. The shooting took place at about 10 p.m. at the Gastrol station on East Gibbsboro Road, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The victim, a Marlton resident,...
Driver killed when vehicle runs off N.J. road, hits utility pole, cops say
A Gloucester County man died in a one-vehicle crash Jan. 28 in Wenonah. Daniel E. Weber, 52, of Sewell was driving south on North Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road at a curve and hit a utility pole near West Buttonwood Street, according to Mantua Township Police Chief Darren E. White.
Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City.
