ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Close Road in Audubon

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G, will be returning to East Lake Drive/Valley Road in Audubon and Mt. Ephraim to complete paving remediation on Monday Feb.13 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a full road closure of East Lake Drive/Valley Road between West Graisbury Avenue in Audubon and...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Shift Lanes in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric, will be continuing its manhole and conduit project on Federal and Market streets in Camden City from Monday Feb. 13 to Friday Feb. 17 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. There will be a lane shift on Federal Street between South 11th Street...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Construction to Close Road in Voorhees

(Lindenwold, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Public Works will be doing repairs on the shoulder of Haddonfield-Berlin Road in Voorhees from Monday Feb. 13 to Thursday Feb. 16 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on daily basis. On Monday and Tuesday, there will be a partial road...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

CCPD Introduces Unity to Students at Forest Hill Elementary

(Camden City, NJ)- The Camden County Police Department debuted its newest K9 officer – Unity. He is a one-year-old Chocolate Labrador who graduated with his partner, Officer Peter Macpherson, from the K9 police academy in January. Chief Gabriel Rodriguez, Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen, Commissioner Virginia Betteridge and school officials...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Female

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Centerville. Angel McAllister, 46, was reported missing today from her home on the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue. She is described as a black female, 5’7”, 195 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes and tattoos under her left eye, on her right shoulder, and on her right wrist.
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Two killed in Vineland crash

Two people were killed in a Vineland crash Friday morning. The names of those killed have not yet been released pending next-of-kin notifications. Malexus Coleman, 27, was heading south on South Delsea Drive just before 7 a.m., when his Dodge Durango struck a northbound Ford Taurus that was attempting to turn left onto College Drive, according to the preliminary investigation.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot during robbery at N.J. gas station, cops say

A 50-year-old man was critically injured during an attempted robbery at a gas station in Lindenwold on Monday night, authorities said. The shooting took place at about 10 p.m. at the Gastrol station on East Gibbsboro Road, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The victim, a Marlton resident,...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
CBS Philly

Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy