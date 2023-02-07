ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

CBS New York

NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning. 
BROOKLYN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show

I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
ACCORD, NY
Hudson Valley Post

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Mystery Machine for Sale Near Hudson Valley

Woah Scoob! You can own your very own Mystery Machine. You can live out one of America's favorite cartoons by purchasing your very own Mystery Machine. If you have a big brown dog then it is perfect. Remember Scooby Doo?. If you watched the popular cartoon then you are well...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Shore News Network

Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus

NEW YORK, NY – Police have found the body of missing 19-year-old Brooklyn college student Deandre Matthews. Matthews, a criminal justice major, was found near the freight tracks near 2236 Nostrand Avenue. At around 6 pm on Tuesday, police officers with the city’s 70th Precinct investigating a 911 call reporting a victim laying near the tracks found Matthews unresponsive. He had a gunshot wound to the head and severe burns across his body. He also suffered from smoke inhalation, according to the NYPD. Matthews was reported missing after not returning home on Monday. At this time no arrests have been The post Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

