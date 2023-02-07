Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Valley Teen Charged For Bringing Gun To New York School
A Hudson Valley teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. Last Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. School officials quickly began an investigation with...
Drunk Man Damages Upstate New York Pizzeria, Nearly Hits Home
A drunk driver nearly hit a house when he crashed his car in the Hudson Valley and caused damage to a pizzeria. On Sunday, February 5, at about 8:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol received a report from 911 of a vehicle crash in the vicinity of State Route 52 and County Route 164 in Jeffersonville.
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
‘Director’ of Huge Hudson Valley Heroin Organization Sentenced
A Hudson Valley "drug kingpin" is heading to prison for dealing "deadly" drugs across the region. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler an Orange County man was sentenced for dealing drugs in the region. Orange County, New York Drug Dealer Sentenced. Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis...
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning.
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show
I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Irresponsible Behavior Causes Anger at Hudson Valley Park
Why is it so hard for some people to follow the rules? I always like to see what's going on in different Facebook groups, so the other night I was looking and noticed a post that made me shake my head a few times. There are so many beautiful outdoor...
WARNING! Aggressive Coyote’s Reported In Poughkeepsie & Hyde Park, New York
Recent encounters with aggressive coyotes in Dutchess County have led to a warning being issued. The Hudson Valley is covered by beautiful land and in some parts much of that land is woods. No houses, buildings, or anything just woods for miles. That's a major reason so many folks love the area but woods for miles also bring many forms of wildlife.
Mystery Machine for Sale Near Hudson Valley
Woah Scoob! You can own your very own Mystery Machine. You can live out one of America's favorite cartoons by purchasing your very own Mystery Machine. If you have a big brown dog then it is perfect. Remember Scooby Doo?. If you watched the popular cartoon then you are well...
Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus
NEW YORK, NY – Police have found the body of missing 19-year-old Brooklyn college student Deandre Matthews. Matthews, a criminal justice major, was found near the freight tracks near 2236 Nostrand Avenue. At around 6 pm on Tuesday, police officers with the city’s 70th Precinct investigating a 911 call reporting a victim laying near the tracks found Matthews unresponsive. He had a gunshot wound to the head and severe burns across his body. He also suffered from smoke inhalation, according to the NYPD. Matthews was reported missing after not returning home on Monday. At this time no arrests have been The post Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Sheriff's office charges son with killing his father in Ulster County
ROSENDALE - A violent domestic incident on Friday ended with a father dead and his son charged with his murder, the Ulster County Sheriff's office said Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, a 911 call for an unresponsive man at a residence on Springtown Road in the town of Rosendale was received at about 1:50 p.m. Friday.
Teen Pronounced Dead After Being Pulled From Icy Waters In Town Of North East
Police are investigating an apparent drowning after a young male was pulled from icy waters in the Hudson Valley near the Connecticut border. At about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Taconic State Park on Shagroy Road in the Town of North East for a report of someone who had fallen through the ice.
American Symbol Discovered Lying On The Side Of The Road In New York
The Hudson Valley has many organizations that are ready to help when a wild animal is in need of assistance. The Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) is just one of the groups doing amazing work to rehab wild animals that have fallen victim to something either man-made or environmental.
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Kingston man charged with murder of his father
A Kingston man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office said John Arceri, 28, was arrested after he allegedly got into a violent domestic dispute with his dad.
Shot Through Taxi Window: Alleged MS-13 Member Admits Killing Man During Dispute In Hempstead
A suspected member of the MS-13 street gang is facing decades behind bars after admitting that he fatally shot a man from a taxi window during a dispute on Long Island. Denis Gutierrez-Marcos, age 20, pleaded guilty to murder and related charges in Nassau County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the death of Edwin Guerrero Hernandez.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0