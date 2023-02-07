ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Players React Hilariously to Trade Deadline Madness

CJ McCollum, Patrick Beverley and Kyle Kuzma are just a few of the players who shared their wit and wisdom amid a flurry of deals. This year’s NBA trade deadline has been one of the wildest and wooliest in recent memory. The Nets and Mavericks got things started in...
Luka Dončić Says Playing With Kyrie Irving Will ‘Be a Learning Process’

The Dallas star gave his initial thoughts on the trade for the point guard. The Mavericks made the a big splash before the NBA trade deadline, acquiring Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris last Sunday for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and picks. The move gives Dallas a star to pair with Luka Dončić for the rest of the season in an attempt to make a run at an NBA Finals.
